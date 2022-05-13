Haggs: Forbort Doing ‘What It Takes To Win’ For Boston Bruins |BHN+

BRIGHTON, MA – It’s true that stay-at-home NHL defenseman have a similar lot in life to offensive lineman in football, and that certainly is no different when it comes to the Boston Bruins.

During the regular season, the robust defensive play and little details often go under the radar at both positions even as they become elevated in importance during the postseason. In truth, most of these perpetually underrated role players often only get noticed outside their own dressing when mistakes are made and that end up squarely under the microscope.

Even the return of defenseman Hampus Lindholm was obviously the bigger story in Thursday’s Game 6 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

But in the playoffs, a solid shutdown guy like Derek Forbort is showing exactly why the Boston Bruins made the effort to sign him away from the Winnipeg Jets last offseason. Forbort is tied for fourth among all players in the Stanley Cup playoffs with 16 blocked shots in six games, and fellow penalty kill partner Brandon Carlo is right behind him with 15 blocked shots for the Boston Bruins.

“I love that guy,” gushed Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman. “He’s been doing that for us all year, too. Nothing new for him. He does everything for the team, for the crest. And it shows. Guys play hard for him. He does the same for us. Awesome person to have in front of you.”