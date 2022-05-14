Seven heaven has arrived for not just for the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes but the Stanley Cup Playoffs as there will be three Game 7’s on Saturday and two on Sunday to close out the first round.

Will the Boston Bruins pour TD Garden ice water on PNC Arena ice prior to Game 7?

That, all your Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort has been a shot-blocking machine in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and is finally becoming that gritty stay-at-home defenseman the Bruins thought they were getting when they signed him last offseason.

Just like this current series between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes, the 2011 Stanley Cup Final was a home team wins series until Game 7 in Vancouver. To help flip the script though, then Boston Bruins winger Nathan Horton bottled up some TD Garden ice water and brought it to Vancouver for Game 7. He then poured that water onto the Rogers Arena ice for good luck and it worked as the Bruin went on to win the Stanley Cup with a 3-0 win in Game 7. Rumors have been circulating that the Bruins may try this again in Raleigh today.

National Hockey Now

Pitt: Could Tristan Jarry start Game 7 against the New York Rangers on Sunday night?

Philly: Former Philadelphia Flyers captain Claude Giroux was a major factor in the Panthers eliminating the Washington Capitals in six games and winning their first playoff series since their magical run to the 1996 Stanley Cup Final.

Wash: Putin’s puppet, Alex Ovechkin, can go home to Mother Russia now as the Washington Capitals suffered their second straight first round exit in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, losing Game 6 4-3 in overtime to the Florida Panthers.

FLA: As mentioned above, for the first time since 1996, the Florida Panthers are advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Here’s the lowdown from our man in FLA, George Richards.

Detroit: What will be the role of Detroit Red Wings goalie Magnus Hellberg next season?

Colorado: Can comparisons between the 2001 Stanley Cup team that gave Ray Bourque his first Stanley Cup in his last game and the 2022 Colorado Avalanche be made?

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: It’s another mock NHL draft of the first round from my partner-in-scribe at MHN, Marco D’Amico.

Calgary: The Calgary Flames failed to close out the Dallas Stars down in Big D and the Stars won 4-2 forcing a Game 7 in Calgary on Sunday night.

VAN: Bruce Boudreau is thrilled to shed the interim tag and officially become the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks.

NHL

How can the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7?

The Edmonton Oilers are ready to realize their dreams in Game 7 against the Los Angeles Kings.

The St. Louis Blues feel they’ve improved since the last time they faced the Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.