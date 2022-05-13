Boston Bruins Will Play Game 7 Matinee On Saturday

BOSTON – In case you missed it, the Boston Bruins have a time for a decisive Game 7 of their first-round playoff series vs. the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

On a day when the NHL will have three different Game 7’s for the first round, the Boston Bruins will kick things off with a 4:30 pm puck drop (ESPN) against the Hurricanes at PNC Arena where they’ve been outscored by a 16-4 margin in the first three games of the series.

The Boston Bruins forced a Game 7 by winning a 5-2 decision at TD Garden in Game 6 on Thursday night and winning all three games on home ice to force the winner-take-all Saturday afternoon matinee. For the Boston Bruins, they’d obviously rather be at home but that won’t be the case throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs as a wild card entry to the postseason.

Instead, they’ll play anywhere, anytime particularly with a one-game shot to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

“This is what you play for. Guys should be excited. Game 7, Stanley Cup Playoffs. We’d rather be at home, I’m not going to lie to you,” said Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “But we’d play them on Mars if we had to. Right now, we just want to get after it.”

“I love it. This is what you play for. Guys should be excited. Game 7, Stanley Cup Playoffs… home or road. I’d rather be at home, but we play where we play. I’d play on Mars if we had to.” — Coach Cassidy on the #NHLBruins forcing a Game 7 pic.twitter.com/HXsKm61oFJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 13, 2022

Thankfully the Boston Bruins don’t have to a galaxy far, far away to play in a decisive Game 7 for their playoff lives.

The start time for Game 7 of the First Round Series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, in Toronto. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on TNT. The start time of Game 7 of the First Round series between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers is set for 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 14, in Edmonton. The game will be televised on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports in Canada. In the U.S., the game will be on ESPN.