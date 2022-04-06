Bruins Daily: Injury Bug Hits Bruins Again; Devils Lose Hughes For Season

The Boston Bruins appeared to hit the proverbial wall in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday and in the process lost another key player to injury.

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher called out Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle.

The New Jersey Devils will be without Jack Hughes for the rest of the season.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins seemed either tired or looking ahead to Friday’s tilt with the Tampa Bay Lightning (or both!), in a 5-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings Tuesday.

The Bruins had to play the final period of that loss Tuesday without defenseman Hampus Lindholm after he suffered a lower-body injury in the second period.

The injury bug hit the Boston Bruins even before Lindholm’s injury as wingers David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic missed the game Tuesday.

Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk‘s trade value for the offseason is rising and rising.

National Hockey Now

NYI: New York Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin has returned from a presumed head injury after missing four games.

Wash: The Washington Capitals held a players-only meeting to figure out why they’re not playing their brand of hockey right now.

Detroit: Please tell me that one of my favorite players growing up, Sergei Fedorov, isn’t a Vladimir Putin supporter. If so, he’s dead to me.

Colorado: The Colorado Avalanche have locked up defenseman Kurtis MacDermid to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $987,500.

Vegas: If they can stay healthy, the Vegas Golden Knights defense may be the most lethal offensive blue line in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. …if they make the playoffs.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Nick Cicek to an NHL contract.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has had enough of what he perceives to be constant and ’embarrassing’ embellishment from Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stützle.

Calgary: Calgary Flames winger Johnny Gaudreau continues to boost his value on the free agent market and his candidacy for the Hart Trophy.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks have been slow out of the gate too many times this season.

NHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs blew a 5-1 lead and lost 7-6 to the Florida Panthers in a barnburner.

The New Jersey Devils will be without leading scorer Jack Hughes for the rest of the season thanks to low-grade left MCL sprain suffered against the New York Islanders on Sunday.

Congrats to Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf on an amazing career. Getzlaf announced Tuesday that he will retire at the end of this season.