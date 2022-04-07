BHN Bruins Daily: Jeremy Jacobs Getting $151 For Burgers; Injury Update

Delaware North, the concessions company run by Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, is selling some pretty expensive burgers these days.

What Bruins defensemen will seize the day and nail down a spot in the third pairing?

The next time Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs complains about a contract or wants to put in a stricter salary cap, remind him of what he charges for burgers now!

The Boston Bruins need to figure out their third defensive pairing before the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin. Is Mike Reilly a regular or not?

The Boston Bruins appeared to have dodged a bullet when it comes to the health of new defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

NYI: New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has arrived.

Pitt: Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jason Zucker is now practicing in a full-contact jersey after a scary injury last week.

Florida: So are the Florida Panthers Cardiac or comeback kids. …or both?

Detroit: The Detroit Red Wings have reportedly signed soon-to-be Swedish free agent Pontus Andreasson, a 23-year-old forward who finished second among rookie scorers in the Swedish League.

Colorado: What’s the latest on the MASH unit for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner shocked the hockey world recently when he decided to delete his Twitter account for the remainder of the regular season and the playoffs, should he and the Knights make it.

San Jose: Why would San Jose Sharks head coach Bob Boughner use a penalty-kill specialist like Matt Nieto in overtime?

Montreal: It’s not a fait accompli that Martin St. Louis is the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens next season.

Vancouver: Oliver Ekman-Larsson stepped up again in Quinn Hughes absence and the Vancouver Canucks stayed alive in the Western Conference playoff race with a 5-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Could the Ottawa Senators host the 2023 World Junior Championships?

A week after Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk passed away, is the LeBreton Flats dream still alive for the Sens?

On Wednesday, the hockey world remembered those lost and those affected from the Humboldt Broncos bus crash four years ago. From all of us here at the National Hockey Now network, you are forever in our hearts.