Pastrnak, Frederic Both Out Of Boston Bruins Lineup Vs. Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – The Boston Bruins will be shorthanded against the Detroit Red Wings in the second half of their back-to-back games after a physical overtime win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Trent Frederic (upper body) and David Pastrnak (undisclosed) will be out for Tuesday night’s game against the Winged Wheels and youngsters Jack Studnicka and Marc McLaughlin will push back into the lineup for the Black and Gold. Frederic is out after a violent shoulder-to-shoulder hit with Columbus defenseman Jake Christiansen in the second period that forced him out of the game, and the same goes for Pastrnak after getting tangled up with Vladislav Gavrikov at the start of the third period.

David Pastrnak was not feeling great after this play. pic.twitter.com/ubMgvAxvjG — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) April 5, 2022

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t sure if Pastrnak’s issue had anything to do with a core injury that’s seemed to nag him at points over the last couple of weeks, but that’s something they would keep an eye on with a few weeks to go in the regular season.

“[Frederic and Pastrnak] are both out tonight. We’re off [on Wednesday] so we’ll have a better idea for Friday [against Tampa] on Thursday when we take the ice,” said Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy of Pastrnak, who has gone scoreless in each of his last two games after exploding for five goals and 10 points in the previous four games. “He had an injury in Winnipeg on the goalie exchange with Ullmark and it flared up one day. I don’t know if this is the same exact thing or not.

“It might be that he hasn’t completely healed. If that winds up being the case, if that’s the message we get then he’ll need whatever amount of time to get it right. I don’t think it’s long term, but we’ll put it as day-to-day.”

Most exciting of all, the Bruins will go with a “kid line” of Anton Blidh, Studnicka and McLaughlin as Boston Bruins fans have clamored to see more of the Billerica kid after he memorably popped a goal in his NHL debut last week.

What a first NHL goal in his first NHL game for Billerica native Marc McLaughlin in front of more than 50 family and friends along with his whole Boston College team from this season. Doesn’t get any better than that🚨 pic.twitter.com/zFXSYaoaSU — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 1, 2022

Otherwise, the Boston Bruins will go with a third pairing of Derek Forbort and Mike Reilly with both Connor Clifton and Josh Brown sitting, and rookie netminder Jeremy Swayman will get back into the net after a strong, winning performance from Linus Ullmark on Monday night.

Here are the Boston Bruins projected line combos and defense pairings based on Tuesday’s optional morning skate at Little Caesar’s Arena:

Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk

Hall-Haula-Nosek

Foligno-Coyle-Smith

Blidh-Studnicka-McLaughlin

Lindholm-McAvoy

Grzelcyk-Carlo

Forbort-Reilly

Swayman