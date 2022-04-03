Bruins Brunch: Haula; Yandle Fallout; Embrace Skill, Don’t Pummel It

Erik Haula is the No. 2 center for the Boston Bruins and Bruins fans should be embracing that.

Kevin Hayes calls out the Philadelphia Flyers for ending Keith Yandle’s ironman streak.

This hockey scribe thinks it’s time for the middle-aged hockey fans and media to evolve, stop turning so many away from hockey and embrace skill not pummel it.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Brunch:

Boston Bruins

The score may have been 5-2 but the Boston Bruins had to really gut that win over the Columbus Blue Jackets out. As they always are, the BJ’s were a pesky bunch and that’s why this win, as opposed to the 8-1 thumping over the New Jersey Devils, should be more encouraging to Bruins fans. The fact the Bruins didn’t back down and dug deep is a great sign as they head out on a four-game roadie that will start against the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Tuesday night.

If you’re still in denial and don’t think Erik Haula can be the No. 2 center for the Boston Bruins right now and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, leave your address here please. I have this Qanon pamphlet that came in the mail and I hear they welcome delusional folks and those that can’t admit when they’re wrong with open arms. If you want a dose of reality though, please read the latest from my BHN partner-in-scribe Joe Haggerty.

National Hockey Now

Philadelphia: It’s no surprise, considering he’s roommates and a longtime friend of Keith Yandle, but good on Philadelphia Flyers center Kevin Hayes calling out the classless move by the Flyers to end Keith Yandle’s ironman streak.

Pittsburgh: Have to disagree with my colleague and friend Dan Kingerski here who believes it’s OK to punish skill and creativity with violence. That may have been true 15-20 years ago, but as we are supposed to in life, should we not evolve in sports? Jay Beagle needs to evolve fast because there’s lots of young players coming for the Arizona Coyotes and playing and acting like a dinosaur won’t save his spot in the lineup.

Detroit: The Detroit Red Wings may be out of the playoff race but not all was lost in Motown as the Wings have seen two rookies in Mo Seider and Lucas Raymond rapidly become stars in this league and the future will get even brighter when more Red Wings prospects get to the show.

Colorado: If Saturday was any indication, the Colorado Avalanche and Pittsburgh Penguins would be one heck of a Stanley Cup Final.

Vegas: Our man in Vegas, Owen Krepps, looks at every potential scenario for the Vegas Golden Knights down the stretch run.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Does Montreal Canadiens winger Jesse Ylönen deserve a chance to ride shotgun on the top line with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield? My partner-in-scribe at Montreal Hockey Now, Marco D’Amico, thinks so.

Calgary: Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan, a player plenty of Bruins fans were pining for Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney to acquire as a second line center, is out for the season after hip surgery.

Vancouver: Like Dan Kingerski above, it appears a lot of my friends in my age group are having trouble accepting that the barbaric ways of the past don’t work in the NHL anymore? Should cheap shots be punished with punch to the face? Yes! But sorry Dan and Rob Simpson, skill should not.

NHL

According to Elliotte Friedman, these were the Anaheim Ducks two main issues with Jay Beagle and the Arizona Coyotes.

At least hall of fame puck scribe Larry Brooks, who’s older than Simmer, Dan and I, gets that skill doesn’t need to be punished and shouldn’t be viewed as showing someone up. To to adjust with the time lads. Love ya, but you missed on this just like troy Terry wishes Jay Beagle missed on those haymakers. The Trevor Zegras show will go on; why not enjoy it?