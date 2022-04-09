Bruins Brunch: Playoff Goalie Rotation For Bruins? Michigan Exodus

The Boston Bruins beat the defending Stanley Cup champions for the second time in three weeks.

Could the Bruins use a goalie rotation in the Stanley Cup playoffs?

The mass exodus of University of Michigan players was fast and furious on Friday.

That and more in the latest BHN Bruins Brunch:

Boston Bruins

Jake DeBrusk and Linus Ullmark remained hot as the Boston Bruins won another one-goal game over the Tampa Bay Lightning to maintain third place in the Atlantic Division.

Speaking of Linus Ullmark, has he taken over the No. 1 goalie role for the Boston Bruins?

National Hockey Now

NYI: Kyle Palmieri has had a rough season but on Friday night, he was the hero for the New York Islanders.

Pitt: The Pittsburgh Penguins can’t seem to beat the New York Rangers.

Philly: Could the Philadelphia Flyers have a national champion on their roster after Saturday night?

Colorado: Cale Makar scored the overtime winner and the Colorado Avalanche put another dent in the playoff chances for the Winnipeg Jets.

Vegas: Max Pacioretty will be a game-time decision for the Vegas Golden Knights Saturday when they play the Arizona Coyotes.

San Jose: The San Jose Sharks need Rudolfs Balcers to take the next step in his development.

Canada Hockey Now

Montreal: Carey Price is getting really close to making his first NHL start since last July in the Stanley Cup Final but the Montreal Canadiens aren’t about to rush him now.

Vancouver: The Vancouver Canucks signed goalie Spencer Martin to a two-year extension that carries a $762,500 cap hit.

NHL

The mass exodus of University of Michigan players turning pro after the Wolverines were eliminated from The Frozen Four Thursday began Friday and as expected the No.1 pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Owen Power inked an entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres Friday.

Power’s teammate, Kent Johnson, signed his entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. Johnson was the fifth pick overall at the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Hart Trophy candidates Auston Matthews, Johnny Gaudreau and Jonathan Huberdeau are part of an offensive renaissance in the NHL.