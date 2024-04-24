Bruins Daily: Injuries; Montgomery; Save Of The Year

The injury bug has hit the blue for the Boston Bruins as head coach Jim Montgomery is under siege for sticking to the goalie rotation.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The blue line for the Bruins is in flux and will be without shutdown defenseman Andrew Peeke.

Boston Hockey Now: The news just keeps getting better on Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins may have lost Game 2, but it wasn’t because of Linus Ullmark and/or Jim Montgomery.

Boston Hockey Now: If things go the way they’re going, the price tag will keep rising for potential 2024 unrestricted free agent and Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: Growing up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Maple Leafs always held a special place in the heart of Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The Eye Test: Legendary and hall-of-fame head coach Scotty Bowman had some high praise for Marchand on Friday.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: Did we just witness the save of the year from Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky?

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have a new/old head coach in Lindy Ruff.

Montreal Hockey Now: What is the current state of the rebuild for the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: The criticism of officials never ends from Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman.

NHL

NHL.com: The New York Rangers took a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Washington Capitals.

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders allowed five unanswered goals and lost 5-3 in Game 2 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Nashville Hockey Now: No Thatcher Demko at one end and Jusse Saros at the other led to a 4-1 Game 2 win for the Nashville Predators.

Colorado Hockey Now: What a bounceback game for embattled Colorado Avalanche goalie Alexandar Georgiev.

San Jose Hockey Now: The nightmare season is over for the San Jose Sharks.