Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Bruins Daily: East Game 1 Schedule Set; Farewell Coyotes

Published

1 hour ago

on

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins now know when they will start their first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: When will Game 1 be for the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Boston Hockey Now: Is the pressure from last season’s playoff choke job weighing on Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery?

Boston Hockey Now: Is it time to start showing more appreciation for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: As I reported they would this past Friday, now-former Boston University forward Luke Tuch signed his entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: They were close, but that’s eight straight seasons now without playoff hockey for the Detroit Red Wings.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Despite Buffalo News Buffalo Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski tweeting that I have no credibility, my tweet predicting that ‘big changes’ were coming and ‘really soon’ proved true on Tuesday as the Sabres fired head coach Don Granato.

Florida Hockey Now: With their 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers will have a first-round matchup with in-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

TSN: There are now five players in NHL history to get 100 assists in a season, thanks to Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov.

NHL

NHL.com: The Eastern Conference bracket is set for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sportsnet: Farewell to the Arizona Coyotes.

DraftKings: Speaking of the Coyotes, I hope you listened to my advice and bet the house on them on Wednesday night using the BHN DraftKings Promo.

NYI Hockey Now: Amazingly, there will be playoff hockey this spring for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are trying to sign enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.

Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Congrats on a great career to two-time Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter.

Nashville Hockey Now: The NHL’s leader in hits is former Boston Bruins and current Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Colorado Hockey Now: Who is the No.1 goalie for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: What will center Tomas Hertl provide for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Calgary Hockey Now: Who is the Finnish goaltender who was signed by the Calgary Flames?

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2023 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now. Not affiliated with the Boston Bruins or the NHL.