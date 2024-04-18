Bruins Daily: East Game 1 Schedule Set; Farewell Coyotes

The Boston Bruins now know when they will start their first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: When will Game 1 be for the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs?

Boston Hockey Now: Is the pressure from last season’s playoff choke job weighing on Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery?

Boston Hockey Now: Is it time to start showing more appreciation for Bruins general manager Don Sweeney?

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: As I reported they would this past Friday, now-former Boston University forward Luke Tuch signed his entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: They were close, but that’s eight straight seasons now without playoff hockey for the Detroit Red Wings.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Despite Buffalo News Buffalo Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski tweeting that I have no credibility, my tweet predicting that ‘big changes’ were coming and ‘really soon’ proved true on Tuesday as the Sabres fired head coach Don Granato.

Florida Hockey Now: With their 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers will have a first-round matchup with in-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

TSN: There are now five players in NHL history to get 100 assists in a season, thanks to Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov.

NHL

NHL.com: The Eastern Conference bracket is set for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Sportsnet: Farewell to the Arizona Coyotes.

NYI Hockey Now: Amazingly, there will be playoff hockey this spring for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are trying to sign enforcer Kurtis MacDermid.

Philly Hockey Now: What will happen with Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Congrats on a great career to two-time Stanley Cup champion and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jeff Carter.

Nashville Hockey Now: The NHL’s leader in hits is former Boston Bruins and current Nashville Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.

Colorado Hockey Now: Who is the No.1 goalie for the Colorado Avalanche?

Vegas Hockey Now: What will center Tomas Hertl provide for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Calgary Hockey Now: Who is the Finnish goaltender who was signed by the Calgary Flames?