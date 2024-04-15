Bruins @ Capitals: Preview; Betting Odds And Picks

The Boston Bruins can clinch their second-straight Atlantic Division title with a win over the Washington Capitals tonight in Washington, D.C.

However, while the Bruins will welcome another Atlantic Division crown, they’re still more focused on rounding their game into playoff form before the postseason begins on Saturday.

“It would be good to clinch that and have home ice at some point, but we’re more concerned with how we’re playing and making sure we’re playing really well the last few games,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand told the media after his team’s game-day skate on Monday.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (46-18-15, 107 pts) vs Pittsburgh Penguins (37-30-12, 86 points)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, MNMT, NHLN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-155) Capitals (+130)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+170), Capitals +1.5 (-205)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-112) Under 5.5 (-108)

Picks:

David Pastrnak Anytime Goal Scorer (-120)

Pavel Zacha Over 0.5 pt (-125)

Pavel Zacha Over 0.5 assists (+135)

Charlie Coyle Anytime Goal Scorer (+290)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (47), assists (62), and points with 109 in 80 games.

-Jeremy Swayman is slated to get his final start of the regular season on Monday night. Swayman is 25-9-8 with a 2.56 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season; defenseman Derek Forbort (upper and lower body) is likely done for the season, and winger Justin Brazeau (upper body) is week-to-week. Veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Pat Maroon – Jesper Boqvist – John Beecher

Defensemen

Hampus Lindholm – Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman