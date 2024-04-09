Officials Get It Right On Hurricanes’ No-Goal Vs Bruins

The Carolina Hurricanes and their fans may not have liked it, but the referees got it right when they called back a goal that would’ve put the Hurricanes up 1-0 on the Boston Bruins 1:59 into regulation on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes forward Martin Necas appeared to have scored his 25th game of the season when he banked the puck off of Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman from behind the net.

Goal is called back –– puck did not fully cross the goal line. 0-0 at 1:59 of the first period. https://t.co/SI9dywj5O5 — Belle Fraser (@bellefraser1) April 9, 2024

However, after NHL referee Ghislain Hebert initially made the goal signal on the ice, he and his partner for the game, NHL referee Brandon Blandina, took it to video review. After a lengthy review and some campaigning from both Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery and Carolina Hurricanes bench boss Rod Brind’Amour, Hebert emerged, and the goal was called back. While the margin was about as thin as it could be, the puck did not completely cross the line as the NHL and all leagues and levels of hockey require. Therefore, it was ruled no-goal, and the game remained 0-0.

It doesn't get any closer than this… Martin Necas banks it off Jeremy Swayman and it doesn't completely cross the goal line…somehow.#CauseChaos | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/CvvHFnQ9OI — The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) April 9, 2024

That would’ve been just the Hurricanes’ first goal on the Bruins and in 31 shots on goal since the beginning of the Bruins’ 4-1 win at Carolina last Thursday. New Hurricanes winger Jake Guentzel was the only one to beat Swayman in that game when he scored his 25th of the season with a power play goal at 15:12 of the second period.

The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes would go on to finish in a 0-0 deadlock after one period of play on Thursday night, with both teams getting four shots on net.