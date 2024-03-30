Bruins Daily: Maroon Return; Playoffs; NCAA Tournament

The Boston Bruins could be adding some grit and Stanley Cup experience into their lineup this coming week and overtimes dominate the NCAA Frozen Four tournament.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins be gaining some toughness and championship pedigree soon in the form of veteran winger Pat Maroon?

Boston Hockey Now: Ironically, the Bruins clinched their berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with some help from their oldest rivals, the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston Hockey Now: Per an NHL source, the Boston Bruins are frontrunners to sign one of the top NCAA free agents, Quinnipiac University forward Jacob Quillan.

Boston Hockey Now: Kudos to the Bruins’ leadership core to do what I suggested pregame and lead like former Bruins captains Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron.

Patriots Football Now: For the latest on the New England Patriots, check out our sister NFL site, Patriots Football Now!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The NHL Department of Player Safety handed down a one-game suspension to Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle.

Detroit Hockey Now: CSKA (KHL) has fired Detroit Red Wings legend Sergei Fedorov.

Florida Hockey Now: Who gives the best postgame pressers? Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella or Florida Panthers bench boss Paul Maurice?

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 behind four goals from forward Tage Thompson.

Sportsnet: How will the playoff lineup look for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Tampa Bay Times: The fun is back for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: Defenseman Scott Mayfield will not play again this season for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: What an NHL Trade Deadline pickup goalie Jake Allen has been for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: 6-foot-6, 207-pound goalie Ivan Fedotov has finally arrived in North America for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Who are the most physical defensemen for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: No playoff team in the Western Conference wants to face the Nashville Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: One of Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson’s best trades has been when he acquired forward Jason Dickinson.

Colorado Hockey Now: After losing Ivan Fedotov to the Flyers, are CSKA of the KHL targeting a goalie from the Colorado Avalanche?

NCAA Hockey

USCHO: Overtime has been the theme in the 2024 NCAA Hockey Frozen Four tournament.

Don’t forget, for exclusive insightful, insider Bruins and NHL coverage, subscribe for BHN +!