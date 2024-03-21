Bruins vs Rangers Preview: Swayman Starts; Gauntlet Begins

The schedule gauntlet begins for the Boston Bruins on Thursday night when they host the New York Rangers.

The Boston Bruins will now play nine straight games and ten of their last 12 games against teams that were in or still within three points of a Stanley Cup Playoffs slot as of Thursday morning. According to Tankathon.com, the Bruins have the toughest schedule remaining with the combined winning percentage of their remaining opponents being .602 percent.

Also, counting the game against the Rangers on Thursday night, only three of those games will be within the friendly confines of TD Garden.

The Bruins, though, are embracing the gauntlet that is their remaining schedule. As they did a year ago at this time, the Bruins woke up in pole position to finish with the best record in the NHL and win the Presidents’ Trophy. However, unlike last season at this time, when they had 111 points already and were 13 points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes in the race for the best record, the Bruins find themselves in a battle atop the NHL, Eastern Conference, and Atlantic Division standings.

“This year, I find myself pushing more,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said prior to his team’s 6-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. “Just what we want to accomplish, how we’re going to accomplish it. Because we’re fighting for playoff position, we’re fighting for home ice…things that were already in the bag this time last year. It’s easier to push, and players are more receptive because we know we need to get better. Last year, we thought we were a well-oiled machine already.

It’s a healthier place for everybody. It’s more rewarding this year because you have to keep pushing, so you have to work harder as a staff and the players need to work hard because we need to continue to get better here.”

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (41-14-15, 97 pts) vs New York Rangers (45-20-4, 94 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, MSG2, SN360, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-155) Rangers (+130)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+164), Rangers +1.5 (-198)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-130) Under 5.5 (+110)

Picks:

Under 5.5 (+110)

David Pastrnak Anytime Goal Scorer (-105)

Alexis Lafreniere Anytime Goal Scorer (+210)

Pavel Zacha Over 0.5 pt (-125)

Jack Roslovic Over 0.5 pt (+120)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (44), assists (55), and points with 99 in 69 games. Pastrnak notched his second hat trick of the season in the 6-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday night and now has a six-game point streak going with six goals and three assists over that span.

-Jeremy Swayman will start for the Bruins. Swayman is 22-7-8 with a 2.56 GAA and a .917 save percentage.

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Morgan Geekie – Justin Brazeau

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark