Bruins vs Senators Preview: Bruins Shooting To Improve PP

The Boston Bruins will host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at TD Garden and look to extend their win streak to three games.

With another win on Tuesday, the Bruins can extend their lead over the idle Florida Panthers in the Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference, and in the overall standings to three points. If the Bruins win and the New York Rangers lose to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, then the Bruins will lead both the Rangers and Panthers by three points in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy.

One of the ways the Bruins can do that and continue to build their game into playoff mode is to shoot more on the powerplay. The Bruins went 1-for-2 on the powerplay in their 6-5 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday and will enter the game against Ottawa with the ninth-best powerplay (23.4 percent success rate) in the NHL. Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery wants his team to have more of a ‘shoot-first attitude’ on the man-advantage.

“Lately, I’ve liked the effort, and I’ve thought we’ve come up with a lot of loose pucks,” Montgomery said. “I would still like the fine bumper on retrievals more often, and I would like to see more convergence and a shot-first attitude from everybody. I’m not saying they have to shoot, but they should look to shoot more. It looks like right now, ‘Marchy’ [Brad Marchand] gets the puck, and he looks to pass; he moves it up to Charlie [Coyle], he gets the puck, and Charlie’s looking for his next pass instead of ‘can we score?’ and I want a little more of a can we score attitude.”

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (40-14-15, 95 pts) vs Ottawa Senators (28-34-4, 60 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, RDS2, TSN5

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-225) Senators (+185)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+114), Canadiens +1.5 (-135)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-118) Under 6 (-102)

Picks:

Bruins -1.5 (+114)

David Pastrnak Anytime Goal Scorer (-110)

Jake DeBrusk Anytime Goal Scorer (+230)

Brady Tkachuk Anytime Goal Scorer (+125)

Pavel Zacha Over .5 pt (-145)

Don’t forget to use the BHN/Draftkings Promo by clicking here!

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (41), assists (55), and points with 96 in 69 games.

-Linus Ullmark will start for the Bruins. Ullmark is 18-7-7 with a 2.66 GAA and a .913 save percentage.

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic – Morgan Geekie – Justin Brazeau

John Beecher – Jesper Boqvist – Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Kevin Shattenkirk – Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman