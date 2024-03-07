NHL Trade Deadline: What’s Left For The Bruins?

With just over 24 hours left until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, what’s left for the Boston Bruins to acquire or do before the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Friday?

Wednesday essentially became the NHL Trade Deadline before the actual trade deadline, but the Boston Bruins did not take part in a wild trade frenzy. Instead, the Bruins remained idle as they saw the Vegas Golden Knights acquire the player many believe has been Bruins general manager Don Sweeney’s top NHL Trade target. The Calgary Flames finally traded Norwood, MA native and former Boston College defenseman Noah Hanifin to the Golden Knights.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, Kevin Weekes had tweeted a potential three-way trade that would’ve seen the Bruins acquire Vancouver Canucks center Elias Lindholm, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk wind up with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel be dealt to the Canucks. Later in the night, though, Josh Yohe of The Athletic tweeted that the Penguins’ asking price for Guentzel had put any trade with the Canucks and Bruins on hold.

Then, on Thursday morning, another player the Bruins were reportedly targeting, defenseman Joel Edmundson was traded from the Washington Capitals to the team the Bruins host tonight and could very well play in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Early Thursday afternoon, speaking on the Jeff Marek Show, Sportsnet NHL Insider cast some doubt on the rumored three-way trade with the Bruins, Canucks, and Penguins but did say he believes the Bruins had ‘a lot of stiff going on’

“I think Boston has a lot of stuff going on,” Friedman said. “I think they’re trying to move some money; I think they got their hands in a lot of different things. It’s one of those things where you hear a lot of noise, and you just don’t know what’s real. There was the rumor of that three-way deal? I don’t believe that’s the case; Guentzel, DeBrusk and Lindholm. …I don’t think that’s going to happen, but there’s just been a lot of noise from there and I think the Bruins are looking to move money and create room at the same time to allow them to do some other things. So, I think they got a lot going on but it’s just tough to pin down exactly what it is.”

According to some NHL sources on Thursday, the Bruins had circled back on Washington Capitals forward Nic Dowd. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound, 33-year-old center has been injured and will not play on Thursday night, but it’s believed that’s more precautionary than anything else.

“The Bruins have interest, and it makes a ton of sense,” an NHL source told Boston Hockey Now on Thursday.

Another player BHN keeps hearing linked to the Bruins is Los Angeles Kings defenseman Matt Roy. As reported here this past Sunday, the Kings have scouted and are interested in acquiring Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark. Could a trade involving both players come to fruition?

Finally an interesting player was connected to the Bruins by a trusted source on Thursdayand that’s 28-year-old Buffalo Sabres winger Victor Olofsson. After scoring a career-high 28 goals last season, the potential 2024 UFA has been hampred by injuries and has just five goals and eight assists in 36 games. However, he did score on Wednesday night in his first game back since Feb. 15.

Lots can happen between now and the NHL Trade Deadline still so stay tuned here at BHN.