Bruins @ Maple Leafs Preview: Home Advantage Up For Grabs

Don’t look now, Boston Bruins fans, but the Toronto Maple Leafs could surpass the Bruins in the Atlantic Division standings by Friday.

The Bruins and Maple Leafs will renew their rivalry with two games this week, starting tonight at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and then again on Thursday night at TD Garden in Boston. Sandwiched in between those games for the Bruins is a tilt with Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs then host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday night before heading south to Boston. If the Maple Leafs were to win all three games this week and the Bruins were to lose all three of their games, the two teams would be tied in points. However, if the Maple Leafs were to win both games against the Bruins in regulation, they would take over second place in the Atlantic via NHL Standings Tiebreakers since both Bruins’ wins against Toronto this season came in extra time.

Why is that so important? Because, as of now, there’s a strong chance these two Original 6 rivals could once again face each other in the opening round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and whoever finishes in second place in the Atlantic will have home advantage. Yes, Bruins fans can point to last season and the eight-seeded Florida Panthers upsetting the record-setting Bruins in the first round, but don’t forget, for the Maple Leafs and their fans, the Bruins are the equivalent of what the New York Yankees were for the Boston Red Sox and their fans prior to breaking the curse in 2004. Beating the Bruins would be their Stanley Cup, and they will definitely utilize home advantage.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (35-13-14, 84 pts) @ Toronto Maple Leafs (35-17-8, 78 pts)

Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, SN, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (38), assists (49), and points with 87 in 61 games.

-Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Swayman is 19-6-8 with a 2.53 GAA and a .919 save percentage.

-Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk is a game-time decision after taking a shot to the face. If he can’t go, that means Derek Forbort will draw in on the blue line.

-Defenseman Hampus Lindholm (knee) is week-to-week, and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (lower-body) is out. Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave for the remainder of the season.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko – Jesper Boqvist – Justin Brazeau

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark