Bruins Daily: DeBrusk; Tanev Fallout; NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4, but will Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk be moved before the March 8 NHL Trade Deadline?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins avoided a third-straight loss and eighth-straight overtime with a 5-4 win and a hat trick from forward Morgan Geekie.

Boston Hockey Now: With contract talks stalled and the NHL Trade Deadline a week from Friday, the pressure is mounting on Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Hockey Now: A day after Jake DeBrusk expressed his frustration with the contract talks, things didn’t get any better when NESN interviewed Bruins general manager Don Sweeney.

The Eye Test Podcast: More on the Jake DeBrusk dilemma for the Boston Bruins from longtime NHL analyst and former NHL executive and head coach Pierre McGuire.

Atlantic Division

Sportsnet: The Anaheim Ducks traded defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

TSN: What’s the fallout going to be from the Chris Tanev trade on the NHL Trade market? What’s the latest on Noah Hanifin?

Ottawa Senators: Another Spittin’ Chiclets rumor has been shot down. Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios made it clear that his team is not trading captain Brady Tkachuk.

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: Don’t expect Tyler Toffoli to be traded by the NHL Trade Deadline but rather sign a contract extension with the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Will potential Bruins NHL trade target and defenseman Sean Walker be signed to a contract extension or traded by the Philadelphia Flyers?

Nashville Hockey Now: Why is NHL trade chatter still surrounding Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros?

Vegas Hockey Now: Could Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel be traded to the Vegas Golden Knights?

The Eye Test: Former NHL enforcer and all-star John Scott is worried about rookie New York Rangers enforcer Matt Rempe.

