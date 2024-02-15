Bruins vs Kraken Preview: Can Bruins Get Cracking vs Kraken?

Can the Boston Bruins get cracking again and snap a two-game winless streak with a win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at TD Garden?

It has not been a great five-game homestand for the Boston Bruins, as they laid down two stinkers against the Calgary Flames and Washington Capitals in two of the first three games of the home stretch. Ironically, sandwiched between the 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Feb. 6 and the 3-0 loss to the Washington Capitals loss on Feb. 10 for the Bruins was a 4-0 win over the league-leading Vancouver Canucks. The Bruins had a much better effort in their 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

“They scored that second goal, we still felt like we were going to be able to come back in this game, and we did,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said after the game. “Sometimes you lose games in this League, and you feel like you deserve better, and that’s going to happen. I was proud of our effort. Our power play needs to come through for us there. Can’t go 0-for-6. That’s an area that we have to look at right now.”

Another area, in the bigger picture, that the Bruins are focused on is a more consistent effort period by period and game-by-game.

“Consistency,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said when asked what he wants from his team. “We’ve been one bad game, one good game since the All-Star break. I want to see two good games in a row here.”

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (32-11-10, 74 pts) vs Seattle Kraken (22-21-10, 54 pts)

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, ROOT-NW, SNP, SNO, SNE

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-198), Kraken (+164)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+130), Kraken +1.5 (-155)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-105) Under 5.5 (-115)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (33), assists (44), and points with 77 in 53 games.

-Goalie Jeremy Swayman will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins. Swayman is 16-5-7 with a 2.35 GAA and a .922 save percentage.

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras (shoulder) is out for the season, and veteran winger Milan Lucic is on indefinite leave

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Morgan Geekie – Anthony Richard

Danton Heinen – Jesper Boqvist – Oskar Steen

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Parker Wotherspoon

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark