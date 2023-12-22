Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Jets Preview: Can Bruins Keep Jets Grounded?
The Boston Bruins will begin a pre-Christmas break two-game road trip against the Jets in Winnipeg on Friday night and then head to Minnesota for a rematch with the Wild on Saturday night.
The Boston Bruins will try to bounce back from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at TD Garden, in which they blew a third period lead for the ninth time this season. The Bruins are now 2-0-7 when they blow a third period loss, with one of the two wins coming in regulation and one in overtime. All seven losses were in overtime.
The Winnipeg Jets come into this Friday night tilt with the Bruins off a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and are a 7-2-1 record in their last ten games.
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (19-5-6, 44 pts) vs Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3, 41 pts)
Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, TSN3
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-125), Jets (+105)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+195), Jets +1.5 (-238)
Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-120) Under 5.5 (+100)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (19), assists (24), and points with 43 in 30 games.
-Goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start between the pipes. Swayman is 9-1-4 with a 2.06 GAA and a .933 save percentage.
-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) is questionable.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Jake DeBrusk
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen
Extra: Patrick Brown
Defensemen
Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Winnipeg Jets Lineup
Forwards
Nikolaj Ehlers-Mark Scheifele-Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti-Vladislav Namestnikov-Alex Iafallo
Nino Niederreiter-Adam Lowry-Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron-David Gustafsson-Axel Jonsson-Fjallby
Defense
Josh Morrissey-Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon-Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg-Nate Schmidt
Goalies
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Officials
Referees: Chris Lee, Tom Chmielewski
Linesmen: Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen