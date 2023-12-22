Bruins @ Jets Preview: Can Bruins Keep Jets Grounded?

The Boston Bruins will begin a pre-Christmas break two-game road trip against the Jets in Winnipeg on Friday night and then head to Minnesota for a rematch with the Wild on Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins will try to bounce back from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild on Tuesday night at TD Garden, in which they blew a third period lead for the ninth time this season. The Bruins are now 2-0-7 when they blow a third period loss, with one of the two wins coming in regulation and one in overtime. All seven losses were in overtime.

The Winnipeg Jets come into this Friday night tilt with the Bruins off a 5-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday and are a 7-2-1 record in their last ten games.

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (19-5-6, 44 pts) vs Winnipeg Jets (19-9-3, 41 pts)

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, TSN3

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-125), Jets (+105)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+195), Jets +1.5 (-238)

Over/Under: Over 5.5 (-120) Under 5.5 (+100)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (19), assists (24), and points with 43 in 30 games.

-Goalie Jeremy Swayman is expected to get the start between the pipes. Swayman is 9-1-4 with a 2.06 GAA and a .933 save percentage.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body, LTIR) and winger Milan Lucic (NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program) are out. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) is questionable.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

James van Riemsdyk-Morgan Geekie-Jake DeBrusk

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Oskar Steen

Extra: Patrick Brown

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Winnipeg Jets Lineup

Forwards

Nikolaj Ehlers-Mark Scheifele-Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti-Vladislav Namestnikov-Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter-Adam Lowry-Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron-David Gustafsson-Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Defense

Josh Morrissey-Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon-Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg-Nate Schmidt

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Officials

Referees: Chris Lee, Tom Chmielewski

Linesmen: Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen