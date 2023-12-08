Boston Bruins
Bruins Daily: Bruins Flat; Kane Debuts; Defenseman Rumors
The Boston Bruins lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres and could be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy who suffered an upper-body injury.
That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres, but even worse, they could be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
Boston Hockey Now: Before losing to the Sabres last night, the Boston Bruins placed defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body) on long-term injury reserve and recalled rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei.
Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**
Atlantic Division
Montreal Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings broke the record for the most consecutive road wins to start a season with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Detroit Hockey Now: Showtime arrived in Detroit on Thursday night, but it was a shocking loss for the Detroit Red Wings.
TSN: Per the guys on TSN Insider Trading, the trade price for an impact defenseman is too high for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Sportsnet: Defenseman Thomas Chabot will be out another month for the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
New Jersey Hockey Now: Will the New Jersey Devils sign unrestricted free agent defenseman Ethan Bear?
Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly not interested in trading rugged defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.
Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks have the right coach for a rebuild in Luke Richardson.
San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks ruined the Red Wings debut for Patrick Kane.
The Eye Test: Minnesota Wild general manager and Wilbraham, MA native Bill Guerin recalled his Massachusetts hockey roots on the latest edition of The Eye Test: