Bruins Daily: Bruins Flat; Kane Debuts; Defenseman Rumors

The Boston Bruins lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres and could be without defenseman Charlie McAvoy who suffered an upper-body injury.

Boston Hockey Now: Before losing to the Sabres last night, the Boston Bruins placed defenseman Derek Forbort (lower-body) on long-term injury reserve and recalled rookie defenseman Mason Lohrei.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings broke the record for the most consecutive road wins to start a season with a 4-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Showtime arrived in Detroit on Thursday night, but it was a shocking loss for the Detroit Red Wings.

TSN: Per the guys on TSN Insider Trading, the trade price for an impact defenseman is too high for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sportsnet: Defenseman Thomas Chabot will be out another month for the Ottawa Senators.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Will the New Jersey Devils sign unrestricted free agent defenseman Ethan Bear?

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly not interested in trading rugged defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks have the right coach for a rebuild in Luke Richardson.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks ruined the Red Wings debut for Patrick Kane.

The Eye Test: Minnesota Wild general manager and Wilbraham, MA native Bill Guerin recalled his Massachusetts hockey roots on the latest edition of The Eye Test: