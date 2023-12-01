Bruins Daily: Bruins Wake Up; Flames Trade Zadorov

The Boston Bruins’ losing streak is over; the Calgary Flames traded Nikita Zadorv, and Corey Perry issued an apology on a busy Thursday in the NHL.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominating 3-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday behind goals from Danton Heinen, Jake DeBrusk and Pavel Zacha, and another shutout from Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins winger Trent Frederic made Sharks winger Givani Smith pay for his cheap shot hit on Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

The Eye Test: Legendary NHL head coach Scotty Bowman says the infamous Bruins too many men on the ice moment against the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be blamed on Don Cherry.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: Forward Alex Newhook could be out for a bit for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Chicago Blackhawks fans must have been sick the last few days as Patrick Kane said his heart has always been set on the rival Detroit Red Wings.

Florida Hockey Now: It was a resounding bounce-back win on Thursday night for the Florida Panthers.

NHL

Calgary Hockey Now: Defenseman Nikita Zadorov, who the Bruins were reportedly interested in, was traded to the Vancouver Canucks from the Calgary Flames.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark answer the latest goalie goal that came on Thursday night from Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry?

Chicago Hockey Now: On Thursday, an apology was issued from Corey Perry.