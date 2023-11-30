Bruins vs Sharks Preview: Will Bruins Show Some Bite Again?

The Boston Bruins enter tonight’s game with the San Jose Sharks mired in a three-game losing streak. While a game with the worst team in the NHL would usually be a welcome sight on the schedule to snap out of their funk, the Bruins know they won’t do that unless they become harder to play against again.

“A lot of it gets back to checking. I think we’ve just been an easy team to play against. Not just the last three games, but probably the last six, seven,” head coach Jim Montgomery said on Wednesday.

Can they do that tonight?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (14-4-3, 31 pts) vs San Jose Sharks (5-15-2, 12 pts)

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-485), Sharks (+370)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-180), Sharks +1.5 (+150)

Over/Under: Over 6 (-105) Under 6 (-115)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand will start the game on the third line after Montgomery did some line shuffling.

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (13), assists (18), and points with 31 in 21 games.

-While the Boston Bruins were able to kill off four of five Columbus Blue Jackets’ powerplays on Monday night, they have dropped to fifth in the penalty kill ranking with an 87.7 percent success rate.

-The Bruins themselves went 0-for-2 on the powerplay in the loss to the Blue Jackets. They’re scoring at a 22.1 percent clip on the man advantage, ranking them 10th in the NHL.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Morgan Geekie

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

For all your San Jose Sharks news and updates be sure to check out San Jose Hockey Now.

San Jose Sharks Lineup

Forwards

Fabian Zetterlund – Mikael Granlund – Anthony Duclair

William Eklund– Luke Kunin – Mike Hoffman

Jacob MacDonald – Nico Sturm – Justin Bailey

Givani Smith – Ryan Carpenter – Kevin Labanc

Defense

Mario Ferraro – Ty Emberson

Calen Addison – Matt Benning

Nikita Okhotyuk – Kyle Burroughs

Goalies

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Officials

Referees: Justin Kea, Dan O’Rourke

Linesmen: