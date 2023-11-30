Boston Bruins
Bruins vs Sharks Preview: Will Bruins Show Some Bite Again?
The Boston Bruins enter tonight’s game with the San Jose Sharks mired in a three-game losing streak. While a game with the worst team in the NHL would usually be a welcome sight on the schedule to snap out of their funk, the Bruins know they won’t do that unless they become harder to play against again.
“A lot of it gets back to checking. I think we’ve just been an easy team to play against. Not just the last three games, but probably the last six, seven,” head coach Jim Montgomery said on Wednesday.
Can they do that tonight?
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (14-4-3, 31 pts) vs San Jose Sharks (5-15-2, 12 pts)
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-485), Sharks (+370)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-180), Sharks +1.5 (+150)
Over/Under: Over 6 (-105) Under 6 (-115)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand will start the game on the third line after Montgomery did some line shuffling.
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (13), assists (18), and points with 31 in 21 games.
-While the Boston Bruins were able to kill off four of five Columbus Blue Jackets’ powerplays on Monday night, they have dropped to fifth in the penalty kill ranking with an 87.7 percent success rate.
-The Bruins themselves went 0-for-2 on the powerplay in the loss to the Blue Jackets. They’re scoring at a 22.1 percent clip on the man advantage, ranking them 10th in the NHL.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Jake DeBrusk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Brad Marchand-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Morgan Geekie
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
For all your San Jose Sharks news and updates be sure to check out San Jose Hockey Now.
San Jose Sharks Lineup
Forwards
Fabian Zetterlund – Mikael Granlund – Anthony Duclair
William Eklund– Luke Kunin – Mike Hoffman
Jacob MacDonald – Nico Sturm – Justin Bailey
Givani Smith – Ryan Carpenter – Kevin Labanc
Defense
Mario Ferraro – Ty Emberson
Calen Addison – Matt Benning
Nikita Okhotyuk – Kyle Burroughs
Goalies
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Officials
Referees: Justin Kea, Dan O’Rourke
Linesmen: