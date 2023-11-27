Bruins Daily: Bruins Struggling; Lightning Striking

The Boston Bruins are struggling, and the Tampa Bay Lightning are coming after the return of goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are starting to realize they can’t always be saved by Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens are struggling, but there have been positive developments with second-year winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have not lost since they were challenged by their captain, Dylan Larkin.

Florida Hockey Now: Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice made it clear that the buck stops with him after a lackluster loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

Toronto Sun: Were the Toronto Maple Leafs left in ‘an impossible spot’ by former general manager Kyle Dubas?

NHL.com: The Tkachuk brothers, Brady and Matthew, will face off for a 19th time on Monday night when the Ottawa Senators host the Florida Panthers.

Fansided: Do the Buffalo Sabres need to be read the riot act by head coach Don Granato?

Tampa Times: Beware of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who just got goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy back.

NHL

NYI Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils made a minor trade with the New York Islanders.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could powerplay changes be coming for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: With defenseman Luke Schenn off of long-term injury reserve, could we see a trade by the Nashville Predators?

Carolina Hockey Now: Andrei Svechnikov is starting to find his game again for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Chicago Hockey Now: If you need to find a hot player for NHL betting props, check out Chicago Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev.