Bruins @ Blue Jackets Preview: Can Bruins Shake Funk?

The Boston Bruins will try to snap their first losing streak of the season when they finish off their quick two-game road trip in Columbus against the Blue Jackets on Monday night.

Not only have the Bruins lost two games straight, but they’ve uncharacteristically allowed five goals or more in three of their last four games and got lit up for seven in a 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Can they tighten up defensively again and beat the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday evening?

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (14-3-3, 31 pts) @ Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4, 16 pts)

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

How to watch: NESN, BSOH

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Betting Lines:

Money Line: Bruins (-258), Blue Jackets (+210)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-102), Blue Jackets +1.5 (-118)

Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-102 Under 6.5 (-118)

Bost0n Bruins Notes

–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (13), assists (118), and points with 31 in 20 games.

-Along with their team-wide defense as a whole, the Boston Bruins’ penalty kill has finally started to leak. The Bruins have allowed three powerplay goals in their last two games. The Bruins are now third in the NHL on the penalty kill, killing off powerplays at an 88.2 percent clip.

-The Bruins themselves went 1-for-3 on the powerplay in the loss to the Rangers on Saturday night. They’re scoring at a 22.7 percent clip on the man advantage ranking them ninth in the NHL.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen

Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Morgan Geekie

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Columbus Blue Jackets Lineup

Forwards

Johnny Gaudreau-Boone Jenner-Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov-Adam Fantilli-Patrik Laine

Alexandre Texier-Cole Sillinger-Yegor Chinakhov

Eric Robinson-Sean Kuraly-Justin Danforth

Defense

Zach Werinski-Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov-David Jiricek

Jake Bean-Erik Gudbranson

Goalies

Spencer Martin

Elvis Merzlikins

Officials

Referees: Graham Skilliter, Kelly Sutherland

Linesmen: Ryan Galloway, Scott Cherrey