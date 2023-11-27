Boston Bruins
Bruins @ Blue Jackets Preview: Can Bruins Shake Funk?
The Boston Bruins will try to snap their first losing streak of the season when they finish off their quick two-game road trip in Columbus against the Blue Jackets on Monday night.
Not only have the Bruins lost two games straight, but they’ve uncharacteristically allowed five goals or more in three of their last four games and got lit up for seven in a 7-4 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. Can they tighten up defensively again and beat the Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Monday evening?
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (14-3-3, 31 pts) @ Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4, 16 pts)
Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
How to watch: NESN, BSOH
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Betting Lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-258), Blue Jackets (+210)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-102), Blue Jackets +1.5 (-118)
Over/Under: Over 6.5 (-102 Under 6.5 (-118)
Bost0n Bruins Notes
–David Pastrnak leads the Bruins in goals (13), assists (118), and points with 31 in 20 games.
-Along with their team-wide defense as a whole, the Boston Bruins’ penalty kill has finally started to leak. The Bruins have allowed three powerplay goals in their last two games. The Bruins are now third in the NHL on the penalty kill, killing off powerplays at an 88.2 percent clip.
-The Bruins themselves went 1-for-3 on the powerplay in the loss to the Rangers on Saturday night. They’re scoring at a 22.7 percent clip on the man advantage ranking them ninth in the NHL.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
Jake DeBrusk-Matt Poitras-Danton Heinen
Jakub Lauko-John Beecher-Morgan Geekie
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Goalies
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Columbus Blue Jackets Lineup
Forwards
Johnny Gaudreau-Boone Jenner-Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov-Adam Fantilli-Patrik Laine
Alexandre Texier-Cole Sillinger-Yegor Chinakhov
Eric Robinson-Sean Kuraly-Justin Danforth
Defense
Zach Werinski-Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov-David Jiricek
Jake Bean-Erik Gudbranson
Goalies
Spencer Martin
Elvis Merzlikins
Officials
Referees: Graham Skilliter, Kelly Sutherland
Linesmen: Ryan Galloway, Scott Cherrey