Lucic Pleads Not Guilty To Domestic Assault And Battery Charge

Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to a domestic assault and battery charge stemming from his arrest this past Saturday morning.

Lucic was released on personal recognizance with a no-abuse order and no alcohol while the case is pending. A pre-trial date of Jan. 19 was set.

According to the report obtained by the Boston Globe, the 6-foot-3, 236-pound winger became agitated and eventually physical when he couldn’t find his mobile phone after returning home from what appeared to be a night of drinking. Lucic’s wife stated to police that there was an argument as he, according to the police report:

“Began yelling at her, demanding his phone back, believing she had hidden the phone.”

“He then “grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards,” the report also stated.

“She stated that in doing so, the suspect stated to her that she was not going anywhere,” police wrote.

The report also said that Mrs. Lucic indicated the Bruins winger was intoxicated.

When police met her in the lobby of the Battery St. condo building that the Lucics live in, one police officer “observed redness” on Mrs. Lucic’s chest and asked her if Lucic had “attempted to strangle her during the incident.

“She stated he did not,” police wrote.

It should be noted that Mrs. Lucic had stated in her 911 call that the Boston Bruins winger did ‘try to choke her’

Eventually, the police went upstairs to speak to Milan Lucic, and when they arrived, they could see that he was drinking. The police began to question him.

“He stated to officers nothing happened and did not provide an explanation,” the report said.

According to the report, the police still decided to arrest Lucic, and when they did, he was cooperative. When they took him to his bedroom to gather some clothing, the police officers noticed a broken lamp and what appeared to be a ‘small amount’ of glass on the floor. Lucic told them they were ‘broken shards of plastic,’ and he was taken into custody peacefully.

Following Lucic’s arrest early Saturday morning, the Bruins issued this statement later in the morning:

“The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening. Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need.”

Since then, they have maintained a unified show of support for Lucic and his family. As of the opening faceoff of their 7:05 p.m. ET game with the Tampa Bay Lightning in Tampa Bay on Monday night, the Bruins had not been asked about the latest Lucic news.