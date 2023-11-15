Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Swayman Extenstion? Kane Sweepstakes

Published

5 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

Will the Boston Bruins sign goalie Jeremy Swayman be signed to a contract extension on January 1?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins beat the Sabres 5-2 on Tuesday in Buffalo. They got ten points from ten different players and three from star winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: Is Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney preparing to give a contract extension to goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings in Quebec City on Oct. 3, 2024. Bring back the Quebec Nordiques!

Patriots Football Now: Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now! If you subscribe here or at PHN, you get a subscription to both sites. Also, you will then be subscribed to every site in the National Hockey Now network! Use the code MURPHY10 and get $10 off a yearly subscription!**

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Quebec government will pay 7 million for the Los Angeles Kings to host the Bruins and the Florida Panthers in Quebec City.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly one of the frontrunners to sign unrestricted free agent Patrick Kane.

Florida Hockey Now: One team that has really coveted Patrick Kane is the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: One Toronto Maple Leafs player who’s thrilled to play in Sweden is star winger and potential 2024 unrestricted free agent William Nylander.

NHL.com: Could the Sweden trip serve as the turnaround moment for the Ottawa Senators?

In what was a sign of things to come for the Sabres, the national anthem singer at KeyBank Center absolutely butchered the Canadian national anthem.

 

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: When will star center Jack Hughes return for the New Jersey Devils?

NYI Hockey Now: What the heck is going on with the New York Islanders?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It appears Matthew Petgrave will be charged with manslaughter in the tragic death of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson.

 

 

