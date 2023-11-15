Bruins Daily: Swayman Extenstion? Kane Sweepstakes

Will the Boston Bruins sign goalie Jeremy Swayman be signed to a contract extension on January 1?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins beat the Sabres 5-2 on Tuesday in Buffalo. They got ten points from ten different players and three from star winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: Is Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney preparing to give a contract extension to goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will play a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings in Quebec City on Oct. 3, 2024. Bring back the Quebec Nordiques!

Atlantic Division

Montreal Hockey Now: The Quebec government will pay 7 million for the Los Angeles Kings to host the Bruins and the Florida Panthers in Quebec City.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly one of the frontrunners to sign unrestricted free agent Patrick Kane.

Florida Hockey Now: One team that has really coveted Patrick Kane is the Florida Panthers.

Sportsnet: One Toronto Maple Leafs player who’s thrilled to play in Sweden is star winger and potential 2024 unrestricted free agent William Nylander.

NHL.com: Could the Sweden trip serve as the turnaround moment for the Ottawa Senators?

In what was a sign of things to come for the Sabres, the national anthem singer at KeyBank Center absolutely butchered the Canadian national anthem.

The Buffalo Sabres anthem singer mixed up the lyrics to O Canada 😅 🎥: @NESN pic.twitter.com/fdY2uBoDrR — BarDown (@BarDown) November 15, 2023

NHL

New Jersey Hockey Now: When will star center Jack Hughes return for the New Jersey Devils?

NYI Hockey Now: What the heck is going on with the New York Islanders?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It appears Matthew Petgrave will be charged with manslaughter in the tragic death of former Pittsburgh Penguins player Adam Johnson.