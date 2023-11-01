NHL Betting Dark Horses: Canadiens And Canucks

This week, our NHL Betting Dark Horse teams are the surprising Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks. Both teams have been regular underdogs and continue to be upset specials.

Montreal Canadiens

After (Monday game), the Montreal Canadiens are 5-2-2 and are 5-4 against the spread. The supposedly rebuilding Canadiens have become an exciting team to watch, and after Monday night’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, they are 5-4 OVER/UNDER this season.

Cole ‘Goal’ Caufield has come as advertised with four goals in nine games played, and veteran forward Sean Monahan has been a pleasant surprise with five goals in nine games. Captain Nick Suzuki is off to a solid start as well, with two goals and six assists in nine games. In between the pipes, Samuel Montembeault (2-1-1, 2.91 GAA, .905 save percentage) and Jake Allen (3-0-1, 2.63 GAA, .930 save percentage) have been pleasant surprises.

The OVER on saves per game would be an excellent prop for both goalies if you’re into placing more of the obscure types of sports bets at online betting platforms.

Vancouver Canucks

Just like the Canadiens heading into NHL game action on Monday night, the Vancouver Canucks were 5-2-1 on the season. The surprising Canucks opened the season by absolutely destroying the heavily favored Edmonton Oilers 8-1 in the season opener. The Canucks then beat Connor McDavid and Co. again 4-3 to sweep the season-opening two-game home-and-home set. They came back down to earth with two straight losses to the Philadelphia Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning, respectively, but have since gone 3-0-1 in their last four games.

The Canucks are 5-3 against the spread and 4-3-1 on the OVER/UNDER.

Canucks centers Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller have been points and assists props machines. Pettersson leads the team in assists with 11 helpers, and Miller is right behind him with eight assists of his own. Winger Brock Boeser has been the goal prop man, as he’s having a tremendous bounce-back season with six goals in eight games.