Bruins Daily: Panthers, Nightmares Return; NHL News

The Boston Bruins will host the Florida Panthers for the first time since the Panthers eliminated them from the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Here’s hoping what happened with Joe Thornton and the Boston Bruins never happens with superstar winger David Pastrnak.

Boston Hockey Now: One more look back at Pastrnak’s two-goal performance against the Detroit Red Wings and another 23-save performance from goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Atlantic Division

Florida Hockey Now: It will be Nightmares on Causeway Street until 7:05 p.m. ET tonight when the Boston Bruins play the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Are the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres emerging as frontrunners to sign unrestricted free agent Patrick Kane?

Fansided: There really isn’t a goalie controversy with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

TSN: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves against the Colorado Avalanche in his first career shutout and a 4-0 win for the Buffalo Sabres.

Sportsnet: Could the Ottawa Senators still face punishment in the aborted trade involving forward Evegenii Dadonov?

National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Minnesota Wild got their dose of the impressive powerplay of the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Our sincerest condolences go to the family and friends of former NHLer Adam Johnson.

Nashville Hockey Now: Could an overtime win over the Maple Leafs spark the Nashville Predators?

Chicago Hockey Now: Former Boston University goalie Drew Commesso is working his way up the ranks for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: How close is Gabriel Landeskog to returning to the Colorado Avalanche?

San Jose Hockey Now: It was a franchise-worst, 0-8-1 in October for the San Jose Sharks.