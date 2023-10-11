Boston Bruins
Bruins Preview: Bruins vs Blackhawks In Centennial Opener
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (0-0-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-0-0, 2 pts)
TIME: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Bost0n Bruins Notes
-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes and start this Centennial opener.
I will write about this more on Thursday, but when appraised of Bruins team president Cam Neely telling the media the only difference between Bruins legend and Hall of Famer Ray Bourque and him is that Bourque shot more, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy replied:
“Yeah, well then, I should start shooting the puck more.”
It may be a good idea to take McAvoy over 2.5 shots (-160) and to score a goal at +600!
-Bruins rookie centers Matt Poitras and John Beecher will both be in the lineup tonight.
Chicago Blackhawks Notes
-After goalie Petr Mrazek made 38 saves in a 4-2 win for the Chicago Blackhawks over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, goalie Arvid Soderblom will get the nod between the pipes tonight.
-Former Boston Bruins wingers Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall are flanking rookie sensation Conor Bedard, who earned his first point with an assist on Tuesday night.
-After assisting on the game-winner and scoring the empty-netter to seal the game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, former Bruins winger Nick Foligno will be in the lineup. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery got emotional speaking about Foligno’s imprint on the Bruins during his time in Boston.
Boston Bruins Lineup
Forwards
James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie
Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko
Extra: Patrick Brown
Defensemen
Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk
Extra: Ian Mitchell
Goalies
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Chicago Blackhawks Lineup
Forwards
Taylor Hall-Connor Bedard-Ryan Donato
Tyler Johnson-Lukas Reichel-Taylor Raddysh
Boris Katchouk-Cole Guttman-Andreas Athanasiou
Corey Perry-Jason Dickinson-Nick Foligno
Defense
Alex Vlascic-Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski-Connor Murphy
Jarred Tinordi-Wyatt Kaiser
Goalies
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek