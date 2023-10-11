Bruins Preview: Bruins vs Blackhawks In Centennial Opener

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (0-0-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-0-0, 2 pts)

TIME: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Bost0n Bruins Notes

-Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed that 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark will get the nod between the pipes and start this Centennial opener.

I will write about this more on Thursday, but when appraised of Bruins team president Cam Neely telling the media the only difference between Bruins legend and Hall of Famer Ray Bourque and him is that Bourque shot more, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy replied:

“Yeah, well then, I should start shooting the puck more.”

It may be a good idea to take McAvoy over 2.5 shots (-160) and to score a goal at +600!

-Bruins rookie centers Matt Poitras and John Beecher will both be in the lineup tonight.

Chicago Blackhawks Notes

-After goalie Petr Mrazek made 38 saves in a 4-2 win for the Chicago Blackhawks over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, goalie Arvid Soderblom will get the nod between the pipes tonight.

-Former Boston Bruins wingers Ryan Donato and Taylor Hall are flanking rookie sensation Conor Bedard, who earned his first point with an assist on Tuesday night.

-After assisting on the game-winner and scoring the empty-netter to seal the game in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night, former Bruins winger Nick Foligno will be in the lineup. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery got emotional speaking about Foligno’s imprint on the Bruins during his time in Boston.

Boston Bruins Lineup

Forwards

James van Riemsdyk-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand-Charlie Coyle-Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic-Matt Poitras-Morgan Geekie

Milan Lucic-John Beecher-Jakub Lauko

Extra: Patrick Brown

Defensemen

Matt Grzelcyk-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort-Kevin Shattenkirk

Extra: Ian Mitchell

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Chicago Blackhawks Lineup

Forwards

Taylor Hall-Connor Bedard-Ryan Donato

Tyler Johnson-Lukas Reichel-Taylor Raddysh

Boris Katchouk-Cole Guttman-Andreas Athanasiou

Corey Perry-Jason Dickinson-Nick Foligno

Defense

Alex Vlascic-Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski-Connor Murphy

Jarred Tinordi-Wyatt Kaiser

Goalies

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek