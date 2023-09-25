Bruins Daily: Bussi Blanks Rangers; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins got perfect goaltending from rookie goalie Brandon Bussi and some timely scoring from two rookie forwards.

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

TSN: The Calgary Flames laid down a 10-0 rout on the Vancouver Canucks.

Sportsnet: Could playing for the Pittsburgh Penguins hurt the fantasy value of 2023 Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson?

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins opened their preseason with a 3-0 win behind some magical playmaking from rookie center Matthew Poitras and even more magic between the pipes from rookie goalie Brandon Bussi.

New England Patriots

Say hello to our new brother site, Patriots Football Now!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Forwards Cedrick Guindon (Owen Sound Attack, OHL), Florian Xhekaj (Brantford Bulldogs, OHL), as well as goaltenders Quentin Miller (Quebec Remparts, QMJHL) and Jan Spunar (Portland Winterhawks, WHL) were cut from the training camp roster for the Montreal Canadiens.

Detroit Hockey Now: Defenseman Simon Edvinsson is applying lessons learned to make the 2023-24 Detroit Red Wings roster.

Chicago Hockey Now: Since 2020, who have been the best goal scorers for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Who is the best prospect for the Buffalo Sabres?

NYI Hockey Now: How have the first few days of training camp gone for the New York Islanders?

Washington Hockey Now: Ivan Miroshnichenko is turning heads at training camp for the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: Defenseman Travis Sanheim is tired of being in NHL trade rumors and wants to help the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: forwards Sam Poulin and Vinnie Hinostroza, Rem Pitlick and Colin White, and defensemen Ty Smith and Mark Pysyk stand out for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Nashville Hockey Now: 2023 24th overall pick Tanner Molendyk has been turning heads through the first three days of Nashville Predators training camp.

Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar had high praise for forwards Miles Wood and Joel Kiviranta.

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings split their two-game set in Australia with a 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.