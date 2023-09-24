Boston Bruins Vs. New York Rangers (Preseason) Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (0-0) vs. New York Rangers (0-0)

TIME: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, MSG

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-Fringe players to keep an eye on tonight: John Beecher, Fabian Lysell, Matthew Poitras, Brandon Bussi.

-Head coach Jim Montgomery has been really impressed with the physicality of forwards Jakub Lauko and Oskar Steen.

-Rookie center Matthew Poitras will get another chance to show his playmaking skills tonight. Poitras had 79 assists in 63 games with the Guelph Storm (OHL), last season.

-This is the first of six preseason games for the Boston Bruins. Here’s the remaining preseason schedule:

– Sept. 26, At Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY | TV: NESN+)

– Sept. 29 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN+ | Radio: 98.5)

– Oct. 2 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

– Oct. 3 vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA | TV: NESN | Radio: 98.5)

– Oct. 5 at New York Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (Madison Square Garden, New York, NY | TV: TNT | Radio: 98.5) New York Rangers Notes -This is the first game for the New York Rangers under new head coach Peter Laviolette. -Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad suffered an upper-body injury in a scrimmage on Sunday morning and is now day-to-day.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards: John Beecher, Patrick Brown, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Brett Harrison, Fabian Lysell, Jayson Megna, Matt Poitras, Anthony Richard, James van Riemsdyk

Defensemen: Mike Callahan, Ian Mitchell, Alec Regula, Reilly Walsh, Parker Wotherspoon, Jakub Zboril

Goaltenders: Brandon Bussi, Kyle Keyser

New York Rangers Lineup: