Murphy: Bruins Fans’ Venom Over Bertuzzi Still Misdirected

At what point will the solid portion of the Boston Bruins fan base still ticked off at Bruins general manager Don Sweeney for losing Tyler Bertuzzi accept reality?

In a recent off-the-record conversation with Boston Hockey Now, an NHL Executive source was laughing at the Boston Bruins fans who continue bashing Don Sweeney because Bertuzzi signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in July.

“Those fans simply don’t like Sweeney because their agenda continues to be proven false,” the source told BHN. “I can tell you it’s a fact that Bertuzzi never intended on signing an extension with the Red Wings before they traded him. That’s why they dealt him. Then, when he went to the Bruins, his agent made it clear Bertuzzi was set on testing the market. If the Bruins could match the market value, then maybe he’d stay, but I’m pretty sure that ship sailed when they got bounced by Florida, and then the writing was on the wall with [Patrice] Bergeron and [David] Krejci expected to retire (which they did). Bertuzzi and his agent wanted to go to market, but they misread it. Only then did they decide to give the Bruins a real chance, but it was too late.”

Bertuzzi’s agent, Todd Reynolds, even confirmed that the Bruins were out in an interview with ESPN on July 2 because he and Bertuzzi decided to turn down the Bruins’ final offer. They wanted more term. When they couldn’t find that on the open market, they pivoted back to Sweeney, but the Bruins general manager had already begun to fill his roster out with five one-way contracts.

Tyler Bertuzzi's agent Todd Reynolds tells ESPN that they were seeking a long-term deal in free agency. There were some on the table, but no contending team was close to $5.5M AAV. So they pivoted to one-year deal on a contending team, with the cap jumping next summer. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UiFlMfLt6D — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) July 2, 2023

Fast-forward to this past Monday; even Tyler Bertuzzi is confirming what the source above said.

“There were a lot of one-year deals out there, and I wanted to be at a place where winning was at the top of [our list], our biggest goal, and I know the team has the best chance to make it a long way [in the playoffs], hopefully, and our end goal is to win the Cup… It’s close to home, too,” Bertuzzi told the media in Toronto.

“[Last year] was my first taste of playoff hockey. That was another reason [why I signed here]. It’s the best time of year and it’s a lot of fun to play in those situations, and to get a feel for that, I wanted to be back in it and continue to be in it every year… I’m excited.”

So, with so many facts now proving that Don Sweeney not only did all he could to bring Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, the Boston Bruins, and their fans another Stanley Cup last season but also bring back Tyler Bertuzzi, it seems now would be the perfect time to direct that venom at Bertuzzi instead of Sweeney. Not only did he plan on spurning the Bruins from the get-go, but he signed with a longtime Original 6 rival. Armed with the facts now, one would hope that Bertuzzi, not Sweeney, is showered with boos every time he touches the puck at TD Garden this season.