Bruins Daily: Refs Love Marchand; Will Babcock Be Fired?

Do NHL referees love Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand, and will the Columbus Blue Jackets fire head coach Mike Babcock?

That, NHL news, the latest NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: Speculation continues to swirl that the Columbus Blue Jackets will fire head coach Mike Babcock.

TSN: March 8 will be the official 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: While it may surprise many, plenty of NHL referees have a good relationship with the ‘Little Ball of Hate,’ Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand.

Boston Hockey Now: It’s becoming highly unlikely that there will be a preseason NHL trade between the Boston Bruins and the Calgary Flames.

New England Patriots

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: With the injury to goalie Pavel Francouz, could we see a trade between the Colorado Avalanche and the Montreal Canadiens?

Detroit Hockey Now: Could Henrik Zetterberg return to North America to become an NHL executive with the Detroit Red Wings?

Chicago Hockey Now: Chicago Blackhawks fans better get ready for some fun times with 2023 top NHL Draft pick overall, Connor Bedard.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Forward prospect Graeme Clarke believes he can break camp with the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Will top prospect Tyson Foerster break camp with the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will former Boston Bruins forward Noel Acciari provide some much-needed grit for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: Umass-Amherst co-captain Ryan Ufko is primed for a breakout season, and that’s great news for the team that drafted him in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Nashville Predators.

Carolina Hurricanes: Former Northeastern star forward Zach-Aston Reese has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins winger Brett Ritchie has signed a professional tryout agreement with the Florida Panthers.

Colorado Hockey Now: Former Bruins and UFA winger Phil Kessel has been skating at ‘Captain’s Practice’ with the Vegas Golden Knights.