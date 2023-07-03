Bruins Kick Off 2023 Development Camp Monday

The Boston Bruins will kick off their 2023 Development Camp today at Warrior Arena.

The camp will feature current Boston Bruins prospects and five undrafted camp invites until this Friday. Top prospects like forwards Fabian Lysell and Matt Poitras and defenseman Mason Lohrei will attend. Also, 2023 Boston Bruins NHL draft picks Chris Pelosi, Beckett Hendrickson, Ryan Walsh, Casper Nassen, and Kristian Kostadinski will also be skating at the camp.

There will be four goalies in the Boston Bruins development camp, with two of them, Hlib Artsatbanov and Derek Mullahy, there as camp invites.

Here is the complete roster for the camp and the schedule of practice sessions and scrimmages. The public is welcome to attend every session.

BRUINS 2023 DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER

(Players are listed in alphabetical order)

Forwards: Riley Duran, Andre Gasseau, Brett Harrison, Beckett Hendrickson, Oskar Jellvik, Trevor Kuntar^, Ryan Kirwan*, Dans Locmelis, Fabian Lysell, Casper Nassen, Quinn Olson, Owen Pederson, Chris Pelosi, Matt Poitras, Jake Quillan*^, Jake Schmaltz, Cole Spicer, Ryan Walsh

Defensemen: Frederic Brunet, Jackson Edward, Ty Gallagher, Kristian Kostadinski, Mason Langenbrunner, Mason Lohrei, Ryan Mast, Jonathan Myrenberg, Ethan Ritchie, Blake Smith*

Goaltenders: Hlib Artsatbanov*, Reid Dyck, Derek Mullahy*, Philip Svedeback

*Indicates attendance to Development Camp is on an invite basis

^Indicates participation at Development Camp will be off-ice only

BRUINS 2023 DEVELOPMENT CAMP SCHEDULE

(Times are subject to change)

Monday, July 3 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-On-ice session (Group 1), 10:40 a.m.

-On-ice session (Group 2), 11:40 a.m.

Tuesday, July 4 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-On-ice session (Forwards and Goalies), 10:00 a.m.

-On-ice session (Full Group), 11:10 a.m.

-On-ice session (Defense and Goalies), 12:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-On-ice session (Defense and Goalies), 10:00 a.m.

-On-ice session (Full Group), 11:10 a.m.

-On-ice session (Forwards and Goalies), 12:10 p.m.

-Community Visits, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 6 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-On-ice session (Forwards), 1:45 p.m.

-On-ice session (Full Group), 2:35 p.m.

-On-ice session (Defense), 3:25 p.m.

Friday, July 7 (Warrior Ice Arena, Brighton, MA)

-Scrimmages (Full group), 10:00 a.m.