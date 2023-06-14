Bruins Daily: Cassidy, Knights Win Cup; Goalie Trade Market

Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions.

The NHL trade market for goalies is buzzing and the Boston Bruins could be involved.

That, more Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Final news, NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

In our first BHN Insticator Poll, we asked you if the Boston Bruins need to trade one of Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark to free up salary cap space?

Stanley Cup Final

Boston Hockey Now: 373 days after the Boston Bruins fired him, Bruce Cassidy won the Stanley Cup and he’s bringing it to Cape Cod this summer.

Vegas Hockey Now: Here’s the gamer from Game 5 as Cassidy’s Golden Knights pummeled the Florida Panthers 9-3 with a hat trick from captain Mark Stone.

Vegas Hockey Now: Not only did Cassidy hoist his first Stanley Cup, but after their owner Bill Foley, predicted they would six years into existence, so did the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida Hockey Now: While it came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night, it was a heck of a Cinderella run for the Florida Panthers.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers were dealt a bad hand in Vegas before the puck dropped for Game 5 as they had to play without Matthew Tkachuk.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: After his team led the NHL in man games lost this past season, general manager Kent Hughes is changing up the medical staff for the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo Hockey Now: They trade Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and now maybe the Buffalo Sabres could learn from Eichel and the new champs.

New Jersey Hockey Now: One team that may use the NHL free agency market to round out their bottom six is the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Patrick Sharpe is the new special advisor to hockey operations for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: Should the Washington Capitals really be contemplating trading Tom Wilson?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings could wind up with a really impactful player picking ninth overall at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Colorado Hockey Now: Despite being knocked out in the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Colorado Avalanche are favorites to win the 2024 Stanley Cup.

LA Hockey Now: Does Pierre-Luc Dubois really make sense for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: After being traded to the Golden Knights by the San Jose Sharks last August, Adin Hill is a Stanley Cup champion and hero.

NHL

TSN: Michael Andlauer is set to become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.

Sportsnet: Peter Laviolette is the new head coach of the New York Rangers.