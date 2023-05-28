Bruins Daily: Chiarelli in TO? Stars Stay Alive, NHL Goalie Rumors

The goalie NHL trade market is heating up and NHL GM rumors continue to percolate.

That, more NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Could former Boston Bruins general manager Peter Chiarelli become the new GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: A trip to the Stanley Cup Final isn’t looking so promising for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Stanley Cup Final will begin June 3, whether the Golden Knights win or the Dallas Stars.

DraftKings: For the first time in the Western Conference Final the Stars are favorites to win a game, and force a Game 7 at DraftKings.

Florida Hockey Now: NBA on TNT gave some love to the Florida Panthers by making their pre-game guest Matthew Tkachuk.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Who do the oddsmakers think the Montreal Canadiens will draft at the 2023 NHL Draft?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins want an answer by the end of the weekend from Kyle Dubas.

Philly Hockey Now: One name to watch on the NHL offseason NHL trade market is Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

Washington Hockey Now: Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carberry is the favorite to become the new head coach of the Washington Capitals.

Chicago Hockey Now: Will the Chicago Blackhawks scour the NHL trade market for a goalie or bring back Peter Mrazek?

Colorado Hockey Now: Will the Colorado Avalanche bring back defenseman Erik Johnson or defenseman Jack Johnson?

San Jose Hockey Now: Goalies could be a target on the NHL Trade market for the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Who be the next head coach of the Calgary Flames? Andrew Brunette?

NHL

One name that should be getting more GM consideration is former New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ray Shero.