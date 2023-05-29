Bruins Daily: Knights-Stars Game 6; GM, Coaching Rumors

The Stanley Cup Playoffs resume tonight with Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.

That, more Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade, coaching and general manager rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: The Stanley Cup Playoffs resume tonight. The Dallas Stars are on the verge of forcing a Game 7 in the Western Conference Final and will likely do so unless they face some real pushback from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Hockey Now: If the Vegas Golden Knights want to avoid a do-or-die Game 7 on Wednesday, then they need to stop handing the puck over to the Dallas Stars.

DraftKings: The NHL betting oddsmakers think there will be a Game 7. The Stars are -130 (money line), favorites to win Game 6 at DraftKings.

Florida Hockey Now: Will rust from ten days off from the Stanley Cup Playoffs since clinching the Eastern Conference Final until the Stanley Cup Final affect the Florida Panthers?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: One team to watch on the 2023 NHL free agent market will be the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: USA Hockey suffered another late-game collapse and lost to Latvia in the Bronze Medal game of the World Championships.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton helped deliver more gold for Hockey Canada.

Chicago Hockey Now: Is Lukas Reichel ready for full-time NHL duties with the Chicago Blackhawks?

Detroit Hockey Now: What is the future of forward Pius Suter with the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado Hockey Now: Mikko Rantanen had a season to remember for the Colorado Avalanche.

LA Hockey Now: Is time running out for forward Arthur Kaliyev with the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Former San Jose Sharks general manager Doug Wilson is on the general manager radar for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Calgary Hockey Now: You can expect plenty of NHL trade rumors soon on the Calgary Flames.

NHL

What’s the latest news on the head coaching searches for the Flames, Nashville Predators, and New York Rangers?