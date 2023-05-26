Bruins Daily: Hathaway; Stars Win; Caufield Offer Sheet?

Garnet Hathaway seems like he’s born to play for the Boston Bruins. Will he do that again next season?

That, more NHL trade rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins bring back potential unrestricted free agent winger Garnet Hathaway?

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Vegas Hockey Now: The Dallas Stars won 3-2 in overtime and forced a Game 5 with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Hockey Now: The NHL has released it’s two potential schedules for the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Florida Hockey Now: Screw superstition is and always has been the motto of the 2023 Eastern Conference Champions, the Florida Panthers.

Florida Hockey Now: For the first time since 1996, (when they also beat the Boston Bruins in the first round), the Florida Panthers are going to play for the Stanley Cup.

DraftKings: If you think that Dallas Stars can still win the Wester Conference Final, then you can bet them at +650 at DraftKings.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: One potential NHL offer sheet target this offseason is Montreal Canadiens winger Cole Caufield.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: One of the busiest guys in the NHL this offseason will be the new general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Chicago Hockey Now: Did the four-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs bubble backtrack the rebuild for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: Will defenseman Devon Toews sign a contract extension with the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: Can forward Gabe Vilardi get to another level for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: What do general manager Mike Grier and head coach David Quinn envision for the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: As their new general manager, Craig Conroy is stressing a change in team culture around the Calgary Flames.