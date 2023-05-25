Bruins Unrestricted Free Agents: Garnet Hathaway

Here’s the third look at the eight potential unrestricted free agents for the Boston Bruins and whether or not they will return to play with the Bruins in the 2023-24 regular season or beyond.

Will winger Garnet Hathaway be the lone player the Boston Bruins acquired heading into the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline to sign with the team, or could he return to the team that traded him to the Bruins, the Washington Capitals?

The Skinny

On Feb. 23, 31-year-old, 6-foot-3, 210-pound winger Garnet Hathaway and defenseman Dmitry Orlov were acquired from the Washington Capitals, in a three-team trade that included the Minnesota Wild. The Boston Bruins traded forward Craig Smith, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 second-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round draft pick in the deal.

Hathaway came on board and had four goals and two assists in 25 games with the Boston Bruins. He finished the regular season with 13 goals and nine assists in 84 games between the Capitals and Bruins. Hathaway then had one assist in seven games in the seven-game first round series loss to the Florida Panthers.

Outlook

As mentioned here yesterday, it’s highly unlikely that the Boston Bruins can bring back Orlov given what he can expect on the NHL free agent market, and his desire to potentially return to the Capitals. Could the former be true for Hathaway?

The AFP Analytics next contract projection of 5 x $6.25 million for Orlov is a lot higher than the 2 x $4 million projected for Hathaway. Both the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals could afford that. Will the former Brown University star forward that grew up in Kennebunkport, Maine and attended and played hockey at Phillips-Andover Academy stay in New England, head back to Washington D.C. or test the unrestricted free agent market on July 1?

The read here is that Hathaway sticks with the Boston Bruins on at least a two-year, $4 million ($2M AAV), contract.