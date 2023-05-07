Boston Bruins
Bruins Daily: Bye Cliffy Hockey? Evander Kane; NHL Rumors
The Boston Bruins may not have anymore ‘Cliffy Hockey’ on the blue line next season.
That, more NHL rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:
Boston Bruins
With the Boston Bruins about to enter salary cap hell, this could be it for the Bruins and soon-to-be unrestricted free agent defenseman Connor Clifton.
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Vegas Hockey Now: The Edmonton Oilers pummeled the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 in Game 2, and Evander Kane was the same old dirty Evander Kane.
Evander Kane held down and repeatedly punched a defenseless Keegan Kolesar#LetsGoOilers | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/fH2pnOnAZ2
— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 7, 2023
ESPN: Hot-shot rookie defenseman Luke Hughes will make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut in Game 2 for the New Jersey Devils.
San Jose Hockey Now: An early favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy, defenseman Brent Burns has been a beat for the Carolina Hurricanes.
Florida Hockey Now: In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, home hasn’t been as great for the high-flying Florida Panthers.
TSN: After the very questionable and WWE-style takedown by Sam Bennett, rookie Matthew Knies won’t be suiting up anytime soon for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Seattle Times: The city of Seattle is rallying behind the Seattle Kraken.
National Hockey Now
Montreal Hockey Now: It’s not so far-fetched that Sean Monahan could bypass unrestricted free agency and re-sign with the Montreal Canadiens.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What will be the biggest and most important task for the next general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins?
Washington Hockey Now: Relating to youth but also having veteran experience are the main qualities required for the next head coach of the Washington Capitals.
Chicago Hockey Now: Even though Connor Bedard is likely gone when they pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, there will be plenty of high-end prospects still available for the Chicago Blackhawks.
Colorado Hockey Now: This past season, forward Logan O’Connor was asked to do too much for the Colorado Avalanche.
LA Hockey Now: What potential unrestricted free agents could be coming and going for the Los Angeles Kings?
San Jose Hockey Now: Who will the San Jose Sharks draft at the 2023 NHL Draft?
Calgary Hockey Now: Could Mikael Backlund become the next captain of the Calgary Flames?
NHL
The New York Rangers mutually parted ways with head coach Gerard Gallant.