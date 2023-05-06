Bruins Daily: Orlov Back To Capitals? NHL News And Rumors

Did Boston Bruins unrestricted free agent-to-be Dmitry Orlov basically admit he’d like to return to the Washington Capitals?

That, more NHL rumors, Stanley Cup Playoffs news and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Washington Hockey Now: If his end of the season media availability comments are any indication, should they want him back, the Washington Capitals can sign Boston Bruins potential UFA-to-be Dmitry Orlov.

The Boston Bruins looked towards the future and addressed their center depth by signing prospect center Matthew Poitras to a three-year entry level deal. The 2022 second round pick had 16 goals and 79 assists in 63 regular season games for the Guelph Storm (OHL), this past season and had two goals and four assists in six playoff games. The Bruins will pay an annual cap hit of $870,000 for Matthew Poitras.

Another player that the Boston Bruins are hoping fills part of the void up the middle created by the eventual retirements of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci is 25-year-old, 6-foot-2, 202-pound forward Trent Frederic.

In the not so surprising news department, the NHL announced its finalists for the Jack Adams Award and one of them is Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

ESPN: The New Jersey Devils were once again put through hell in the eye of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Vegas Hockey Now: Imagine being able to watch your team on TV for free? Starting next season, you can if you’re a fan of the Vegas Golden Knights!

Florida Hockey Now: Forward Sam Bennett probably deserved supplemental discipline for his sneaky-dirty takedown of Matthew Knies but instead got just a fine for cross-checking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Bunting in Game 2, and will be in the Game 3 lineup for the Florida Panthers.

Seattle Times: In their Game 2 win, the Dallas Stars did these three things successfully to the Seattle Kraken.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: One team that could get busy moving salary cap space on the NHL trade market this offseason is the Montreal Canadiens.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: A team looking to fill lineup holes on the NHL trade and free agent markets will be the Pittsburgh Penguins.

NYI Hockey Now: NYI Hockey Now is back in business as National Hockey Now has hired Andrew Fantucchio as our beat writer to cover the New York Islanders.

Nashville Hockey Now: How high could the Nashville Predators be drafting after the NHL Draft Lottery?

Chicago Hockey Now: One player the Chicago Blackhawks would like to bring back is forward Andreas Athanasiou.

Colorado Hockey Now: Could defenseman Devon Toews become a salary cap casualty again and get moved on the NHL trade market by the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: At what point will the their plethora of prospects step up at the NHL level for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Could former UMass-Amherst defenseman Mario Ferraro be moved on the NHL trade market by the San Jose Sharks?

NHL

Awful Announcing: Great to see that the NHL’s new in-game YouTube Show ‘Stanley Cup Central’ features familiar TV face and friend of Boston Hockey Now, Pierre McGuire!

TSN: Longtime NHL Draft guru Bob McKenzie has put out his latest rankings for the 2023 NHL Draft.