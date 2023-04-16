The Ice Guys 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Betting Preview Show with former NHL goalie Eddie Lack and former pro hockey goalie Kevin Beech

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey Stanley Cup Playoffs Betting Preview Show presented by National Hockey Now as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith, former NHL goalie Eddie Lack (Twitter: @eddielack) and former pro hockey goalie Kevin Beech (Twitter: @BeechBody) preview and analyze the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs and the first round from a betting perspective

We are hosting an Ice Guys Pool for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this year on NHL Bracket Challenge! It’s Free to Join and we will announce prizes shortly! Sign Up Now at https://bracketchallenge.nhl.com/en/l… The Password is: DRAWSZN23

Subscribe on your favorite platform

Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod

Get the best Delta 8 cannabis products on the market shipped quickly and discreetly from GramCo. Visit http://thegramco.com and Use Promo CODE: ICEGUYS to save 25% on every order and with any order on the site over $50, shipping is FREE. So Live Elevated with GramCo and check out their wonderful Delta 8 products today!

Bet $5 on the Moneyline, get $200 with The Ice Guys Promo Link.

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Betting Preview Show

Winnipeg Jets vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers

Florida Panthers vs. Boston Bruins

New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes

New York Rangers vs. New Jersey Devils

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Make Your First Deposit at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet $5 on any pregame moneyline and win $200 in Free Bets if your first moneyline bet wins by clicking The Ice Guys Promo Link.</spa