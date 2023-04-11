Game 81: Boston Bruins Vs Capitals Betting, Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (63-12-5, 131 pts) Vs Washington Capitals (35-36-9, 79 pts)

TIME: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, NBCSWA, SNP

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Money Line: Bruins (-320) Capitals (+265)

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-130), Capitals +1.5 (+110)

Over/Under: OVER 6 (-110), UNDER 6 (-110)

Starting Goalies:

Linus Ullmark (confirmed) vs Charlie Lindgren (expected)

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins will still be without veteran center David Krejci (lower-body) tonight and Thursday in Montreal when the Bruins play their regular season finale against the Montreal Canadiens.

-While he practiced in a full-contact jersey on Tuesday morning, Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort still isn’t cleared to play and won’t be back until the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next week. Winger Nick Foligno practiced in a non-contact jersey and is still targeting a return in the playoffs.

-Goalie Linus Ullmark will make his final start of what has been a Vezina Trophy-worthy season for the ages for the 29-year old netminder. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (39), GAA (1.89), and save percentage (.938).

Washington Capitals Notes

-Old friend Craig Smith will make his first return to TD Garden since being traded to the Capitals in the trade that netted Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway for the Bruins on Feb. 23.

-There will be no Alexander Ovechkin in the lineup tonight for the Capitals as he is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

-Charlie Lindgren is expected to get the start for the Capitals.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic

A.J. Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Washington Capitals Lineup:

Forwards:

Conor Sheary-Dylan Strome-Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Aleksei Protas

Joe Snively-Nicklas Backstrom-Craig Smith

Beck Malenstyn-Nic Dowd-Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Defensemen:

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin-Nick Jensen

Alexander Alexeyev-Matt Irwin

Goalies

Charlie Lindgren

Darcy Kuemper