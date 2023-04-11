Boston Bruins
Game 81: Boston Bruins Vs Capitals Betting, Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (63-12-5, 131 pts) Vs Washington Capitals (35-36-9, 79 pts)
TIME: 7:07 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, NBCSWA, SNP
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-320) Capitals (+265)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (-130), Capitals +1.5 (+110)
Over/Under: OVER 6 (-110), UNDER 6 (-110)
Starting Goalies:
Linus Ullmark (confirmed) vs Charlie Lindgren (expected)
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins will still be without veteran center David Krejci (lower-body) tonight and Thursday in Montreal when the Bruins play their regular season finale against the Montreal Canadiens.
-While he practiced in a full-contact jersey on Tuesday morning, Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort still isn’t cleared to play and won’t be back until the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin next week. Winger Nick Foligno practiced in a non-contact jersey and is still targeting a return in the playoffs.
-Goalie Linus Ullmark will make his final start of what has been a Vezina Trophy-worthy season for the ages for the 29-year old netminder. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (39), GAA (1.89), and save percentage (.938).
Washington Capitals Notes
-Old friend Craig Smith will make his first return to TD Garden since being traded to the Capitals in the trade that netted Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway for the Bruins on Feb. 23.
-There will be no Alexander Ovechkin in the lineup tonight for the Capitals as he is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.
-Charlie Lindgren is expected to get the start for the Capitals.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall-Charlie Coyle-Trent Frederic
A.J. Greer-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Washington Capitals Lineup:
Forwards:
Conor Sheary-Dylan Strome-Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano-Evgeny Kuznetsov-Aleksei Protas
Joe Snively-Nicklas Backstrom-Craig Smith
Beck Malenstyn-Nic Dowd-Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Defensemen:
Martin Fehervary-John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin-Nick Jensen
Alexander Alexeyev-Matt Irwin
Goalies
Charlie Lindgren
Darcy Kuemper