Charlie McAvoy Status “To Be Determined” For Boston Bruins

BRIGHTON, MA – It sounds like the Boston Bruins could be missing both David Krejci and Charlie McAvoy for the weekend as they gear up for back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils and the Philadelphia Flyers. Krejci has missed the last two games with a lower body injury and is “very doubtful” for Saturday’s home game vs. the Devils and the late afternoon game in Philly on Sunday against the Broad Street Bullies.

“Krejci is very doubtful, I would say,” said Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery while going down the laundry list of injured players and terming Charlie McAvoy day-to-day. “McAvoy is to be determined, it’s just how he responds to treatment today to be honest. [Taylor] Hall is getting closer. He hasn’t checked all the boxes, but he’s close. He is a possibility for this weekend.”

McAvoy, on the other hand, is day-to-day with an upper body injury after leaving Thursday night’s 2-1 OT win over the Maple Leafs after colliding with Patrice Bergeron, and it’s to be determined if he’s going to be able to be an option for the games this weekend.

Taylor Hall still has not been cleared to play despite participating fully with the Boston Bruins at practice, but hasn’t been ruled out from a return this weekend against either New Jersey or Philadelphia as he clearly approaches the final steps in a return to the lineup. There had been some speculation that Hall was being held out for salary cap reasons, but Derek Forbort being out for the remainder of the regular season would make it pretty easy to shift around the long term injured reserve list in order to activate the explosive left winger that’s been out since February with a lower body injury.

Nick Foligno was also a full participant during an optional practice on Friday morning for the Boston Bruins while bringing along his two sons to the ice on a Good Friday where school was out.

Nick Foligno and his boys making some new fans after Bruins optional practice was over today. Always fun for the kids to take in a B’s practice when school is out 🏒 pic.twitter.com/gc9QVeAoa0 — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) April 7, 2023

It looks like the Foligno boys made a few new fans while they hung around on the ice after the main practice was over for the Black and Gold.