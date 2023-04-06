Charlie McAvoy (Upper-Body), Exits Bruins-Leafs Early

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy left midway through the second period of the Bruins game against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night and did not return.

Charlie McAvoy went flying into the end boards hard 10:28 into the middle frame and immediately went down the tunnel to the Bruins dressing room. The Bruins ruled him out of the game just as the third period got underway with the Boston Bruins trailing the Maple Leafs 1-0.

UPDATE: Charlie McAvoy (upper-body) will not return to tonight's game. — p – Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 7, 2023

The Toronto Maple Leafs actually took the 1-0 lead on a goal scored by forward Sam Lafferty just 1:06 after McAvoy exited the game.

McAvoy played 11:58 and finished the game with one hit and two blocked shots. He was also called for a hooking minor 11:33 into the first period.

McAvoy now has seven goals and 43 assists, and is a plus 28 in 64 games this season.

The 25-year-old, 6-foot-1, 209-pound rearguard missed the first 13 games of the season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

Updates, if there are any, will be provided here after the game.