Game 78: Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs, Betting Lines, Preview

Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:

Boston Bruins (60-12-5, 125 pts) Vs Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10, 102 pts)

TIME: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: NESN, SNO, TVAS

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

Boston Bruins Notes

-The Boston Bruins enter tonight’s game two wins shy of tying the all-time record of 62 wins in a regular season.

-Jeremy Swayman will make his second-straight start tonight. Swayman is 21-6-4 with a 2.24 GAA and a .919 save percentage.

-The Boston Bruins will be without center David Krejci (lower-body), for a second straight game.

-Bruins winger Taylor Hall (lower-body), wasn’t cleared to play tonight but could see game action this weekend against either the New Jersey Devils at home on Saturday, or on Sunday in Philadelphia against the Flyers.

-Defenseman Derek Forbort is skating again and is still aiming to be ready for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 17.

Toronto Maple Leafs Notes

–Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was singing the praises of the Bruins on Wednesday:

“It has just been impressive to watch,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “To see the way the players have done it night, night out and the coaches have kept things moving and keep the guys on board there, it has been really impressive.”

-Former Bruins winger Noel Acciari, along with 2019 Stanley Cup Final nemesis for the Bruins, Ryan O’Reilly, were acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to the NHL Trade Deadline.

-Ilya Samsonov will get the nod between the pipes for the Leafs. Samsonov is 25-10-4 with a 2.41 GAA and .915 save percentage.

Boston Bruins Lineup:

Forwards

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-A.J. Greer

Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway

Defense:

Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton

Goalies:

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup:

Forwards:

Michael Bunting-Auston Matthews-Calle Jarnkrok

William Nylander-John Tavares-Mitch Marner

Alex Kerfoot-Ryan O’Reilly-Noel Acciari

Zack Aston-Reese-David Kampf-Sam Lafferty

Defensemen:

Jake McCabe-T.J. Brodie

Mark Giordano-Justin Holl

Morgan Reilly-Luke Schenn

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll