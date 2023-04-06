Boston Bruins
Game 78: Bruins Vs. Maple Leafs, Betting Lines, Preview
Here’s your Boston Hockey Now Boston Bruins Game Day Preview:
Boston Bruins (60-12-5, 125 pts) Vs Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10, 102 pts)
TIME: 7:07 p.m. ET
TV: NESN, SNO, TVAS
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Here’s the DraftKings Massachusetts Sportsbook Betting lines:
Money Line: Bruins (-150) Maple Leafs (+130)
Puck Line: Bruins -1.5 (+175),Maple Leafs +1.5 (-205)
Over/Under: OVER 6 (-110), UNDER 6 (-110)
Boston Bruins Notes
-The Boston Bruins enter tonight’s game two wins shy of tying the all-time record of 62 wins in a regular season.
-Jeremy Swayman will make his second-straight start tonight. Swayman is 21-6-4 with a 2.24 GAA and a .919 save percentage.
-The Boston Bruins will be without center David Krejci (lower-body), for a second straight game.
-Bruins winger Taylor Hall (lower-body), wasn’t cleared to play tonight but could see game action this weekend against either the New Jersey Devils at home on Saturday, or on Sunday in Philadelphia against the Flyers.
-Defenseman Derek Forbort is skating again and is still aiming to be ready for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 17.
Toronto Maple Leafs Notes
–Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was singing the praises of the Bruins on Wednesday:
“It has just been impressive to watch,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “To see the way the players have done it night, night out and the coaches have kept things moving and keep the guys on board there, it has been really impressive.”
-Former Bruins winger Noel Acciari, along with 2019 Stanley Cup Final nemesis for the Bruins, Ryan O’Reilly, were acquired by the Toronto Maple Leafs prior to the NHL Trade Deadline.
-Ilya Samsonov will get the nod between the pipes for the Leafs. Samsonov is 25-10-4 with a 2.41 GAA and .915 save percentage.
Boston Bruins Lineup:
Forwards
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk
Tyler Bertuzzi-Pavel Zacha-David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-A.J. Greer
Jakub Lauko-Tomas Nosek-Garnet Hathaway
Defense:
Dmitry Orlov-Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzelcyk-Connor Clifton
Goalies:
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Toronto Maple Leafs Lineup:
Forwards:
Michael Bunting-Auston Matthews-Calle Jarnkrok
William Nylander-John Tavares-Mitch Marner
Alex Kerfoot-Ryan O’Reilly-Noel Acciari
Zack Aston-Reese-David Kampf-Sam Lafferty
Defensemen:
Jake McCabe-T.J. Brodie
Mark Giordano-Justin Holl
Morgan Reilly-Luke Schenn
Goalies
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
