Bruins Daily: Bruins-Habs Got Real; No Pride For Staals

Here’s your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 in n old school Bruins-Habs tilt.

The latest chapter and 756th meeting in the storied rivalry between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens kicked off with some fireworks. Mid-way through the first period, Canadiens winger Rem Pitlick caught Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron with a headshot and then faced the wrath of Brad Marchand.

National Hockey Now

MTL: Here’s the view from the perspective of the Montreal Canadiens, who didn’t mind losing on Thursday in the long run.

PIT: As if things weren’t a roller coaster already for the Pittsburgh Penguins, they found out hours before their 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars Thursday that they would be without goalie Tristan Jarry and goalie Casey DeSmith.

PHI: Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella got his 700th win as his team beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 in a shootout.

FLA: Twice in the last week, the Florida Panthers have moved into a wild card slot, and twice they lost the next game.

Before the game, the Panthers’ Staal brothers (Marc and Eric Staal) declined to wear Pride jerseys for warmups. The reason? You guessed it! The lame religion excuse! Apparently, God was OK with Eric doing it in Montreal but not here? Still waiting for that press release from heaven.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings were forced to make a goalie shuffle before eventually losing to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

COL: After signing a three-year extension earlier this week, Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is pumped to push for another Stanley Cup.

SJS: Could the San Jose Sharks gain some much-needed cap space this off-season?

NHL

The best player in the world, Connor McDavid, wants the best-on-best international competition. Will the NHL loosen up and oblige their most marketable player?