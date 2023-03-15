Bruins Daily: Bruins Slumping; Bourque To Coach In 3ICE

The Boston Bruins are slumping through the midwest as they try to find their game again.

That and your latest Boston Bruins and NHL news and nuggets in the latest Bruins Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are officially in their second slump of the season after an embarrassing 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm was basically the only Bruin to show up with a goal, and two assists.

Speaking of Lindholm, he returned to the lineup after missing the previous game, but fellow Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo did not play against the Blackhawks.

So should Boston Bruins fans be concerned that their team is suddenly slumping? Can they just turn the switch back on when the Stanley Cup Playoffs arrive in mid-April?

If they snap out of this slump, the Boston Bruins still have time to be one of the best NHL teams statistically in the history of the NHL. Are they in the discussion as one of the best teams ever?

Former Boston Bruins defenseman and hall of famer Ray Bourque will be a head coach in 3ICE, the 3-on-3 Summer League.

National Hockey Now

MTL: The Montreal Canadiens still have a chance to win the NHL Draft Lottery and draft first overall for a second-straight year.

NYI: Much like the Bruins recently, the New York Islanders have been abysmal on special teams.

PIT: The Pittsburgh Penguins were left dumbfounded and looking sloppy in a 6-4 loss to the Canadiens.

PHI: Will Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier actually return this season? Should he?

WSH: The Washington Capitals were without captain Alex Ovechkin and it showed against the New York Rangers.

DET: The Detroit Red Wings still can’t beat the Nashville Predators.

VGK: The trade deadline acquisitions for the Vegas Golden Knights have been great so far.

LAK: The Los Angeles Kings got back into the win column by beating the Islanders on Tuesday night

SJS: Highly touted San Jose Sharks prospect William Eklund scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday night.

