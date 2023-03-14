Carlo Out; Lindholm Likely Back In Vs. Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins blue line will have a different look again on Tuesday night when the Bruins play the Blackhawks at the United Center in Chicago.

After missing his team’s 5-3 loss to the Red Wings in Detroit on Sunday afternoon due to a swollen foot, Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm will very likely return to the lineup on Tuesday night.

“I talked to him at the end of the skate and I think he is going to play but like I told him stay out here extra afterwards and let me know,” Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said of his second-best defenseman after Charlie McAvoy. “I would say 90-percent certain.”

Montgomery noted that if the ten percent on Hampus Lindholm not playing came to fruition then Jakub Zboril would draw into the lineup. Lindholm scored a goal in his last game on Saturday and now has eight goals and 34 assists in 64 games.

Lindholm had blocked a shot in the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the Red Wings in Boston on Saturday afternoon, and his foot was deemed too swollen to play on Sunday.

Thankfully it was his turn to sit up in the press box in Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery’s new blue line rotation tonight because Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo may not have been able to play anyways. Carlo went flying into the end boards in the first period of the loss in Detroit on Sunday but battled through and finished the game. Carlo was not part of the regular three d-pairings at the skate on Tuesday morning in Chicago and will not play tonight, but Montgomery felt like there’s a good chance Carlo could be back in the lineup against the Jets in Winnipeg on Thursday night.

“It’s Brando’s turn in the rotation, and with that collision he had – that was kind of like a minor car accident – and it’s a good opportunity for the body to lose a couple bruises,” Montgomery said.

Carlo has three goals and 11 assists in 60 games.